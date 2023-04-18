Damage CTRL member expresses disappointment in herself following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar and Bayley's stablemate Dakota Kai has expressed disappointment after her match on this week's RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kai faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a singles match. From the beginning of the contest, The EST was in control and eventually defeated the Damage CTRL member by hitting her with a KOD.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, Kai mentioned that she only had one opportunity to prove herself but failed miserably. The former Women's Tag Team Champion backed IYO SKY to defeat Belair as they are set to face off for the RAW Women's Championship.

"Bayley, I appreciate you always hyping us up. Hyping me up when I need it the most. But at the end of the day, it was my opportunity to show that I can go against someone like Bianca Belair and I failed. Yeah, so I don't know where to go from here, but IYO, you have to be the one that beats her, for us, you have to." (0:29- 0:55)

Check out Dakota Kai's interview below:

Konnan criticized WWE Superstars Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Wrestling legend Konnan has heavily criticized Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

On an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan recalled Becky Lynch's match against Bayley on February 6, 2023, where Kai and SKY interfered. Lynch was the eventual winner of the bout, as WWE Hall of Famer Lita also backed her during the contest.

The veteran mentioned that he is not a huge fan of Kai and SKY, and according to him, the duo doesn't add value to WWE's product.

"As you know, not a fan of SKY or Kai. I think they overreact. They bring nothing. They add nothing, bro. And here again, they added nothing," said Konnan.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Damage CTRL after rumors of their split following WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes