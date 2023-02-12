"They bring nothing" - Konnan heavily criticizes two top WWE RAW stars

Wrestling legend Konnan recently criticized current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Since SummerSlam, Kai and SKY have been part of Bayley's Damage CTRL stable. Last September, the two ladies captured the Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. Although they lost the championship to Alexa Bliss and Asuka in October, they regained it a month later at Crown Jewel.

Sky and Kai frequently interfere in Bayley's matches. Last Monday, they tried to help The Role Model as she faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. However, Hall of Famer Lita rushed to ringside to neutralize the Women's Tag Team Champions and help The Man defeat The Role Model.

Commenting on the match on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan disclosed that he is not a fan of Kai and SKY, stating that they "bring nothing."

"As you know, not a fan of Sky or Kai. I think they overreact. They bring nothing. They add nothing bro. And here again they added nothing," he said. [15:59 - 16:06]

WWE veteran Vince Russo also criticized IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Since debuting on the main roster, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the two ladies have not been over with fans since day one.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the company's booking of Kai and SKY would not help them get over.

"They are sticking to their guns with [IYO SKY] and the other one. They are sticking to their guns, those women have not been over, one iota from day one, from day one. And I don't know how you think that putting them out there is going to get them over because it's not," he explained. [46:25 – 47:00]

