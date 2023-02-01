34-year-old current champion apologizes to Bayley for what transpired on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai apologized to Bayley for allowing herself to be attacked on WWE RAW.

The Bayley and Becky Lynch saga has been going on for several months now and it continued on RAW last night. After eliminating Becky at the Royal Rumble, the Role Model came out on Monday night to gloat about getting the better of her former best friend.

When the Role Model claimed that she was done with Lynch, the latter came out and continued to insult the former SmackDown Women's Champion. The two women traded insults that quickly got personal.

At one point, the Role Model even claimed that Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch because he knocked her up. After a back-and-forth exchange, Lynch challenged her former best friend to another steel cage match next week on RAW.

At first, the Role Model declined, but when Becky Lynch dragged out Dakota Kai and threatened to break her legs, the former SmackDown Women's Champion had no choice but to oblige.

Following the show, Kai took to Twitter to apologize for causing her to compete in a steel cage match against Lynch next week.

"Sorry @itsBayleyWWE," wrote Dakota Kai.

Bayley responded to claims that she is trying to steal Becky Lynch's husband

Following what transpired on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to post a picture suggesting that the Role Model was trying to steal her husband. In the photo, the former SmackDown Women's Champion can be seen hugging Seth Rollins backstage. She captioned the picture as follows:

"I guess it’s not just my spot she’s after. #WWERAW"

This rivalry is getting more heated at the moment. The two women will finally get the chance to settle their differences in a steel cage match next week. Let's hope that they can put an end to their beef once and for all.

Who do you think will win next week? Sound off in the comments section.

