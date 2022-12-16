"She's a psychopath" - Damage CTRL wants 30-year-old WWE Superstar to join their stable

Damage CTRL might only be a few months old, but the stable has already captured gold on the main roster. Recently, two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai of the stable said she wants NXT's Alba Fyre to come to the main roster and join the stable.

Earlier this year, Bayley returned to the company at WWE SummerSlam 2022 after a long hiatus. However, she didn't arrive alone. She arrived with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on the red brand, forming Damage CTRL. Ever since the stable came into power, they have won gold on the main roster.

Regardless of the success of the group, the trio is still looking to add more members. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai said she would like NXT's Alba Fyre to join the stable as that was the original plan for the group:

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that." (From 26:56 to 27:35)

It will be interesting to see if Fyre makes it to the main roster in the near future and joins the stable as that was the original plan for the group.

Damage CTRL is set to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Bayley returned to wrestling and appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2022. She brought back Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL on the main roster.

Later, Kai and Sky won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on an episode of WWE RAW. However, they lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Asuka before heading to WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The duo successfully became champions for the second time at the premium live event after defeating Bliss and Asuka with the help of Nikki Cross. A few weeks ago, the trio were taken out by Liv Morgan and a returning Tegan Nox.

Last week, it was announced that Morgan and Nox will face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on the blue brand.

Do you think Morgan and Nox could become the new champions? Sound off in the comment section.

