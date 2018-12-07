An early prediction of Royal Rumble 2019 match card with probable results

Royal Rumble is the next stoppage after WWE TLC.

Well, WWE Royal Rumble is one of the highly anticipated pay-per-view of the year. It is WWE's one of the 'big four' pay-per-views along with Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Survivor Series.

With an opportunity to main event Wrestlemania, there is always a sense of urgency among superstars when it comes to Royal Rumble.

Quite recently, a lot has been happening(Roman's heartbreaking departure followed by Strowman's injury) in WWE and it would not be wrong to say that WWE is currently reeling and is very thin when it comes to star power. And so it becomes very interesting to see how WWE go on booking one of the biggest events of the year.

Well, even though we are still two months away from Rumble, social media has been buzzing with rumours and speculations. And, given the recent turn of events, there is always room for some early predictions.

So, without further ado, I present to my full prediction for Royal Rumble match card with results.

Pre Show matches:

SmackDown tag team title match: The Usos(C) vs The Bar

The Bar are the current SmackDown tag team champions.

The Bar with The Big Show are the current SmackDown tag team champions. However, WWE has been laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential heel turn of Big Show quite recently and The Giant turning on his team at TLC may cause the Bar to lose titles to the Usos.

And the Bar could then enforce their rematch clause at Royal Rumble. Given Royal Rumble would feature two long bouts(men and women rumble). This match is best suited for the pre-show.

Probable winners:

The Usos would probably register a win. Given the recent stint of the Bar as tag team champions have been underwhelming.

United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura(C) vs Rusev

Nakamura stint has been underwhelming as the US champion

Nakamura will defend his US championship at TLC against Rusev. However, their feud is not going to be over so soon. Thus, Nakamura may steal a controversial victory at TLC and then go on to face Rusev again at Royal Rumble in a rematch.

Probable winner:

Given Nakamura's stint has been underwhelming, plus, his contract is going to expire anytime next year. Thus, Rusev may become the new United States champion at Rumble.

