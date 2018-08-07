Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of RAW- 6th August, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
19.96K   //    07 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST

This was a really explosive episode of the red brand
This was a really mixed episode of the red brand

I thought that this week's episode of RAW from Jacksonville was a mixed bag. Unfortunately, it wasn't an episode that really got me pumped for SummerSlam this month. At the same time, it would be unfair to say that there was nothing good on the show. Luckily for me, my job is to separate the best from the worst on RAW.

Feel free to chime in with your comments below. What aspects of RAW did you enjoy heading into SummerSlam in Brooklyn? What aspects could you have done without, this week?

There was no Brock Lesnar this week, of course. Lesnar will only make three more appearances as per reports- the RAW before SummerSlam, SummerSlam and the RAW after Summerslam is done and dusted.

So how did the rest of the roster fare this week?

#1 Best: Paul Heyman breaks down

Paul Heyman played the audience, building heel heat for Lesnar
Paul Heyman played the audience, building heel heat for Lesnar

Paul Heyman did not look his usual dapper self this week. Compared to the self-confident, flamboyant and boisterous man we're used to seeing, this week he seemed like a total trainwreck. He was unshaven, and his eyes seemed bloodshot. And then, we saw the man behind ECW break down on camera.

This was a fantastic follow-up to what transpired on last week's episode of RAW. Brock Lesnar turned on his advocate and informed him that Heyman was not his friend, pushing him to the ground to see the damage he had inflicted upon Kurt Angle with an F5! The possibility of a new Paul Heyman guy was also brought up and discussed.

I think this sets the stage perfectly for the events that should unfold at SummerSlam this month. In my opinion, Paul Heyman did more to get Roman Reigns over tonight, than Reigns did through his own solid match (which I will discuss later).

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Riott Squad Roman Reigns Seth Rollins WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th April, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 25th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW: 7 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 30 July 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on RAW - 28th May,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us