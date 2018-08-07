Best and Worst of RAW- 6th August, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 19.96K // 07 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This was a really mixed episode of the red brand

I thought that this week's episode of RAW from Jacksonville was a mixed bag. Unfortunately, it wasn't an episode that really got me pumped for SummerSlam this month. At the same time, it would be unfair to say that there was nothing good on the show. Luckily for me, my job is to separate the best from the worst on RAW.

Feel free to chime in with your comments below. What aspects of RAW did you enjoy heading into SummerSlam in Brooklyn? What aspects could you have done without, this week?

There was no Brock Lesnar this week, of course. Lesnar will only make three more appearances as per reports- the RAW before SummerSlam, SummerSlam and the RAW after Summerslam is done and dusted.

So how did the rest of the roster fare this week?

#1 Best: Paul Heyman breaks down

Paul Heyman played the audience, building heel heat for Lesnar

Paul Heyman did not look his usual dapper self this week. Compared to the self-confident, flamboyant and boisterous man we're used to seeing, this week he seemed like a total trainwreck. He was unshaven, and his eyes seemed bloodshot. And then, we saw the man behind ECW break down on camera.

This was a fantastic follow-up to what transpired on last week's episode of RAW. Brock Lesnar turned on his advocate and informed him that Heyman was not his friend, pushing him to the ground to see the damage he had inflicted upon Kurt Angle with an F5! The possibility of a new Paul Heyman guy was also brought up and discussed.

Paul Heyman went all out for this interview. He looks awful, sounds depressed and is crying. This man is a gift to wrestling #RAW — Tyler (@Tsteve93) August 7, 2018

I think this sets the stage perfectly for the events that should unfold at SummerSlam this month. In my opinion, Paul Heyman did more to get Roman Reigns over tonight, than Reigns did through his own solid match (which I will discuss later).

1 / 7 NEXT