7 Best WWE Matches Of 2018 So Far

Did this match make the List?

WWE roster is currently stacked up with incredibly athletic and charismatic superstars. The WWE superstars have been producing some wonderful performances since the start of this year. Irrespective of weird booking (in case of the main roster talent) they managed to produce some enthralling encounters to the delight of the WWE universe. Starting from Royal Rumble Pay Per View this year the company consistently produced at least one great match at all PPV's. The WWE made some questionable bookings like breaking of Asuka's streak and Brock Lesnar's unexpected victory at Wrestlemania this year. Asuka, in particular, lost her X-factor and intrigue after that loss and was then used as an impotent challenger for Carmella to extend Carmella's disastrous Smackdown Woman's Champion Reign. Most recently Braun Strowman was turned heel in order to make him fodder for Roman Reigns championship Reign. On another side of the horizon, they made wonderful booking decisions by turning Randy Orton and Becky Lynch heel as they both have been on a roll after their respective character changes. Becky Lynch managed to win the Smackdown Women's championship for the second time in her career recently and Randy Orton has become more relevant than he ever was in the last 4 years. NXT is also continuing in its own style and has been producing magnificent matches on a consistent basis.

Honourable Mentions - Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs Triple H & Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania, Aleister Black vs Adam Cole at Takeover Philidelphia, The 6-pack challenge for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

Now let's take a look at the best WWE matches so far this year -

#7 Johnny Gargano vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas – NXT Takeover: Philadelphia (NXT Championship)

Gargano and Almas tearing it down at NXT Takeover: Philidelphia

Johnny Gargano and Andrade 'Cien' Almas started the year with a match of the year candidate at the Royal Rumble Weekend. It was a technical masterpiece for the duration of 30 minutes. Zelina Vega's heel antics throughout the match gave it extra spice. Candice Le Rae wife of Gargano made her debut during the match as she tried to negate the effect of Zelina. Amidst everything Almas managed to defeat Gargano in a wonderful contest. It also became the first WWE match after six years to get a 5 Star rating from reputed sports journalist Dave Meltzer.

