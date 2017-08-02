7 Biggest and Best Moments in Wrestling for July 2017

What made the internet wrestling community stand up and take notice?

The tapings for the Mae Young Classic certainly sparked a number of fireworks during its proceedings.

Throughout the month of July, a number of different wrestling stories stood out and caught the attention of wrestling fans, whether they were events in the ring or behind the scenes. Several of these stories were events that transpired in WWE, while others centred on online disagreements or notable moments in other prominent promotions. These stories gained traction via social media such as Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and/or on television. One highlight was a former WWE champion admitting a past event to the world.

In another story, after an altercation that took place during a WWE taping, two rival groups suggested that they may someday come to blows with each other. Several of July's most newsworthy events are tied to WWE, as they gained the majority of the social media buzz. What made the internet wrestling community stand up and take notice? Here are the seven biggest and best moments in professional wrestling for July 2017.

#7 Jon Jones calls out Brock Lesnar

Is a match up between Jones and Lesnar possible?

At the end of the Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones match at UFC 214, Jones made a challenge to one of the most notable men in the WWE. He called out Brock Lesnar in his post-fight interview, which soon garnered a response from the current WWE Universal champion. Jones stated, “Brock Lesnar if you want to know what it feels like to get your a** kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon”. To this, Lesnar responded, “Be careful what you wish for, young man”.

As many are aware, Lesnar has been suspended from UFC for one year after testing positive for a banned substance, and while half a year still remains on the suspension that isn't to say that a confrontation could not take place in WWE. Nothing has been booked of course, but on the most recent episode of Raw, Lesnar and Paul Heyman planted seeds for a potential ‘departure' for the beast after Summerslam. The waters are conveniently murky.