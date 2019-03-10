7 biggest WWE rumors of the past week (March 10, 2019)

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 10 Mar 2019, 19:41 IST

Could Brock Lesnar move back to UFC?

This past week of WWE was all about the Fastlane pay-per-view which is going to take place tonight. Both Raw and SmackDown were go-home shows before the event. There were many more matches added to the match-card for the pay-per-view.

Another week of great moments continued this past week as we head into WrestleMania. On Raw, The Shield reunited once again, and Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, turned heel and assaulted Becky Lynch.

As for SmackDown, Samoa Joe won his first main roster title by defeating United States Champion, R-Truth, in a Fatal 4-Way match also involving Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Mustafa Ali returned and helped Kevin Owens fend off WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan.

But as always is the case, most of these moments are rumored before they happen. This past week had many rumors that were true and some of them were false. So, let's check out seven of the biggest WWE rumors of the past week.

#7 Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have rejected new WWE deals

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are expected to leave WWE in September 2019

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have reportedly rejected to sign multi-million dollar contracts with WWE and are expected to leave the company once their contracts expire in September 2019.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Gallows and Anderson were offered "multi-million-dollar deals," but want to go elsewhere, partly because of the lack of exposure and significant storylines they have been given by WWE since joining the company as a duo in 2016.

A source also told Johnson that Gallows and Anderson have been off WWE live events in recent weeks because of the lack of progress in contract talks.

Johnson noted that the deals Gallows and Anderson turned down were for five years apiece. He also reported that while their intent is to leave WWE, things could change between now and the end of their contracts in September.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been working with WWE for nearly three years. They left NJPW and signed their WWE contracts after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Since joining the company, they have reunited with their best friend AJ Styles to form a successful group named The Club, they also became Raw Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble 2017.

But the past year hasn't been great for them in the company, and it needs to be seen whether they change their minds or not.

