7 biggest WWE Superstars with criminal records

Several WWE Superstars have spent time behind bars or have paid heavy fines for committing crimes beyond DUIs.

Check out the top WWE Superstars who have criminal records against their names.

Many WWE Superstars have spent time behind bars

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world for many reasons. As such, it is also made up of one of the largest pool of wrestlers in the world, and these individuals are known to be the best in the business and work hard to get a chance to compete in the company.

However, several WWE Superstars have had some troubles outside the ring, and some of them have been pushed to get involved in some illegal activities. This has led them in being involved in some not-so-serious to serious crimes which have forced them to either pay a penalty or spend time behind bars.

In any case, WWE has tried to help those with troubled pasts to make it big in their company so that they can redeem themselves and focus their energy on doing something positive.

In this article, we will look at the 7 biggest WWE Superstars who have criminal records.

#7. Brock Lesnar

Lesnar loves to hunt outside the WWE ring too!

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today, and he is by far the meanest WWE Superstar we have seen in the ring to date. Lesnar has not only defeated every single person he has met in the ring, but he has also sent many of them to the emergency room after their matches.

Lesnar signed with the company in 2000, and a year later was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky as they suspected him of possessing a big amount of anabolic steroids. However, the charges were dropped as it was found that the substances recovered were legal growth hormones and he was released with a clean slate.

The Beast of WWE is known to hunt beasts himself

A decade later in 2011, Lesnar was charged with hunting violations during a trip to Alberta in late 2010. Lesnar is known to be an avid hunter and his love for hunting got him in trouble.

The two charges against him were dropped, but Lesnar pleaded guilty to a charge of improper tagging of an animal. This led to The Beast paying a fine of $1,725 and he was handed a six-month hunting suspension for the offense.

