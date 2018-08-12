Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 bold predictions for the Go Home Episode of Monday Night RAW (13th August 2018)

Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.46K   //    12 Aug 2018, 04:38 IST

Things have literally gone out of the hands for Paul Heyman.
This week’s Raw is going to be the last episode before SummerSlam. A dozen of questions are to be answered and a couple of strategies are to be made ahead of the PPV. Not to mention, the millions of fans are buzzing around the world to get the insight before the “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

Last week, Paul Heyman gave a heartfelt interview when he talked about the time he and Brock Lesnar spent together side by side. Although the “Beast Incarnate” laid his hands on him two weeks ago, his advocate had no doubt that his client will defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Other two men who are in a quest to get a shot at the Universal Championship are Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens. Notably, they will battle against each other to determine which of these two will hold Money in the Bank contract.

With all the threads dangling, a lot could be speculated to happen on the upcoming episode of Raw. Let’s see what can transpire on the go-home episode of RA this Monday.

#1 The B-team retains the championships

B-Team would be looking to prove themselves once again.
The B-team has defeated the “Deleters of the World” on multiple occasions. However, the former-champions interfered in the match between the champions and Revival in quite a unique way last week.

As a result, fans will be treated to a Triple Threat match for the Raw tag-team championships this week. Although every win secured by the current champions still come as a surprise, it is hard to believe that they will be dropping off the titles in such a short duration.


Hence, it is safe to say that B-Team will come out as the best of the three teams in this triangular bout. Not only will this cement their place as champions, but will provide an opportunity for them to face other tag-teams on the roster.

