7 Current WWE stars your may not know are engaged 

The WWE wedding season is seemingly behind us with Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte all walking down the aisle in recent months, tying the knot with Corey Graves, Ryan Cabrera, and Andrade respectively.

The three women are not the only superstars to announce their engagement in recent years, with several fellow members of the WWE roster waiting to follow in their footsteps.

The following list looks at just seven current superstars from all brands of the company who are currently engaged.

#7. Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile made a name for herself on NXT as a member of The Diamond Mine and has continued to make an impact in recent months. While it's clear that Ivy is being built as the next big powerhouse on NXT 2.0, she has already proved that she has a much softer side outside of the ring.

Back in February, the star took to Twitter to announce that she was engaged to her long-time partner on her birthday. The 30-year-old was able to celebrate in style before sharing her happy news with the WWE Universe.

#6. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside is the daughter of WWE trainer Robbie Brookside and has been wrestling for the company on the NXT UK brand for several years. Xia has also been in a relationship with fellow wrestler Sean Kustom for several years. The couple announced their engagement on social media earlier today.

Kustom is from Australia but regularly wrestles in the United Kingdom, which is where the couple first crossed paths. Xia has been seen as the future of the women's division on the UK brand after wrestling there since 2018.

#5. Sheamus

Sheamus has been part of WWE for more than a decade, and the former world champion has always been very secretive about his personal life. The Irish star isn't very active on social media, but his wife-to-be announced the couple's intentions to marry last year.

Isabella Revilla posted several images of herself and Sheamus on her Instagram account last summer, announcing that the couple had gotten engaged. She also revealed that the two had traveled to the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland where Sheamus had popped the question.

#4 & #3. WWE stars McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph

McKenzie Mitchell has been working backstage in WWE as an announcer since September 2019 and has been dating commentator Vic Joseph for several years. The couple were able to keep their relationship private until they revealed that they were spending Thanksgiving together.

In November last year, Mitchell took to Instagram to reveal that she and Joseph were now engaged. The two continue to work together on WWE TV, but as of writing, there is no update on when the two stars are expected to marry.

#2. Sarah Schreiber

Sarah Schreiber has been part of WWE since 2018, but as a backstage correspondent, she has been able to keep her personal life as private as possible. The star, who recently began appearing on the main roster, took to Instagram earlier this year to announce that she was engaged to be married.

Schreiber's fiance is unknown to wrestling fans, but the star herself noted that he was called "Mr. Chad" in her Instagram post. Schreiber noted that she "said YES" after her future husband popped the question in her post that was shared back in January.

#1. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has been linked to several WWE Superstars in the past, including Batista and Dolph Ziggler. But it appears that the current 24/7 Champion could finally be set to walk down the aisle with professional boxer Ulysses Diaz.

The two have been dating since December 2019 after Brooke was spotted attending the star's fights. This later led to the couple training together before Brooke announced her engagement in the summer of 2021.

Whilst several other female wrestlers on the roster have walked down the aisle in recent months, it appears that Dana is waiting until the time is right.

