7 Current WWE Stars Who Are Sidelined Through Injury And When They're Expected Back

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST 11.38K // 20 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST

There are a number of WWE stars who are currently sidelined through injury

Injuries happen in WWE on a regular basis but sometimes these injuries can be much worse than the stars originally believe. Dean Ambrose only recently returned after being sidelined with an injured bicep back in December and is slowly returning to form on Monday Night Raw.

A number of other stars suffered injuries whilst Ambrose was on hiatus from the company and many are still yet to return. It's a long wait when one of your favorite stars are sidelined and then forced to undergo surgical procedures with a lengthy rehab process that follows, but the good thing about WWE is that fans are aware that there will always be an epic return when they are finally cleared.

#7 Fandango

Fandango is struggling with a shoulder injury

Fandango wasn't seen on-screen a lot when he was cleared, but the former NXT star was a breath of fresh air throughout his Fashion Police phase where he and Tyler Breeze were used as enhancement talent for much of the main roster.

Tyler Breeze has been spotted at a number of NXT live events recently as well as being given a few singles matches on Raw, which is because his partner is currently out of action with a left labrum tear in his shoulder.

Fandango underwent surgery for the injury back in July and is expected to be sidelined for the next four months as he rehabs the injured arm, but he is expected to be back on WWE TV in time for The Royal Rumble next year.

Seeya guys in 6-? Months 🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018

