7 Current WWE Superstars who are rumored to replace Brock Lesnar

There are a host of promising superstars who can take Lesnar's place in WWE.

Let’s just get the indisputable fact out of the way; there will never be another Brock Lesnar. The man is built like a saltwater crocodile with the mobility of a Russian gymnast during his matches.

You can hate him all you want but it doesn’t change the fact that the Beast Incarnate is the most accomplished Superstar in professional wrestling history.

NCAA Wrestling Champion, UFC Champion, NJPW Champion, WWE Champion, WWE Universal Champion and the conqueror of the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak -- go find me a better resume; I’ll wait.

Brock Lesnar’s aura is unlike any generic sports entertainer we see on a weekly basis. He is a special talent who has been aided by WWE management’s generosity. He has it all that a pro wrestler desires for-- an outrageously relaxed schedule, distinguished booking, and a privileged 8-figure contract.

But it could all come to an end soon as reports suggest he could leave the company after WrestleMania 35. The WWE Universe wouldn’t have any problems with that, given that he isn’t around that often anyway. However, irrespective of the scarce appearances, Lesnar is a proven draw who would need to be aptly replaced by WWE at the top of the card.

Here are a few names that have been rumored to assume The Beast Incarnate’s mantle…

#1. Lars Sullivan

To take Lesnar's place, Sullivan would first have to conquer his own demons

You put Lars Sullivan and Brock Lesnar inside a ring and the bets will go in favor of Sullivan coming out on top. Seriously though, if Brock Lesnar is a tank then Sullivan is a Caterpillar 797 Haul truck.

It’s unfortunate that Sullivan’s scheduled debut was pushed back due to a nervous breakdown, but the 30-year-old prospect is said to be back to his normal self now and could make his main roster debut soon. Knowing WWE, it may be reserved for the Raw or SmackDown after ‘Mania.

Sullivan has always been viewed as Lesnar’s heir due to his monstrous frame. It was said that Lesnar himself was impressed with Sullivan’s potential and once dropped by at the performance center to specifically train with him.

Could we see Sullivan debut as Paul Heyman’s new client after WrestleMania 35?

