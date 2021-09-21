7 Current WWE Superstars whose wives are also wrestlers 

WWE Superstars on average spend around 300 days a year on the road. For wrestlers who have family outside of the business, it can be hard for them to find time to visit home without requesting some time off.

That being said, there are several WWE Superstars whose wives are part of the business. Not only that but many current stars are part of the same company as their spouse.

Of course, with the rise of AEW, there are several couples who have been split between the promotions, but for the most part, it appears that WWE has created a number of interesting partnerships.

The following list looks at just seven current WWE Superstars whose wives are also wrestlers.

#7. Current WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano's wife is Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been very lucky in WWE since the they've been able to work together for the best part of their careers. LeRae debuted on NXT as part of a storyline with her husband and the couple has remained close on-screen ever since.

The duo announced last month that they were expecting their first child together, before revealing the gender last week. Despite being pregnant, LeRae has remained on NXT TV and has been able to continue in a non-active role.

The couple's announced that their son is expected to arrive in the spring of 2022.

#6. Jimmy Uso's wife is Naomi

Jimmy Uso and his wife Naomi have been part of several storylines on WWE TV throughout the course of their careers. The couple were even once cast members on Total Divas and were able to screen their wedding as part of the show.

Jimmy and Naomi have been split across brands in recent years, but the former Women's Champion has now returned to SmackDown alongside her husband. Jimmy Uso is currently in a storyline with Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline, whilst Naomi seems to be feuding with Sonya Deville.

The two women recently had quite the altercation backstage after Deville failed to book Naomi in a match on SmackDown.

