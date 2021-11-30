7 Current WWE Women under the age of 25 

WWE has released several superstars in recent months and it was revealed that the company now has a mandate concerning its female division.

Reports suggest that the company is no longer looking to sign women who are over the age of 25. This follows the release of many of their most popular female stars including Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Lana, and Ruby Riott.

Amongst the releases were veterans Mercedes Martinez and Mickie James. It's worth noting that at present there are no female wrestlers on the main roster at present under the age of 25, just Rhea Ripley who is now 25 years old.

The following list looks at 7 female stars currently signed to WWE who are under the age of 25. Several of these women are believed to be the future of the company.

#7. Current WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade - 21 years old

Fans who have tuned into the new NXT 2.0 brand will know all about Cora Jade. At just 21-years-old the star has already wrestled for both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Jade joined WWE in January and made her debut just weeks later in a match where she was defeated by Xia Li.

Jade was recently in a feud with Franky Monet, and is still a regular performer on NXT 2.0, recently taking on Mandy Rose. The star is also in a relationship with fellow professional wrestler Trey Baxter, who was released from the company earlier this month.

#6. Current NXT Superstar Lash Legend - 24 years old

Lash Legend made her debut in WWE back in September and currently hosts her own talk show on NXT 2.0 called "Lashing Out".

Ahead of her WWE debut, Legend was known as Anriel Howard and is a former basketball player. The star played college basketball at Mississippi State, and Texas A&M before going on to play in the WNBA for Seattle Storm.

Legend is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE at present and is expected to be the next big thing in the company. Given that she has achieved so much at just 24-years-old, the star already has a bright future ahead of her.

