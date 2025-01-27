7-day World Title change involving Triple H was nixed, former WWE star recalls

Triple H won 14 World Championships during his legendary 24-year WWE in-ring career. In a recent YouTube video, Nick Dinsmore recalled how he was supposed to hold the World Heavyweight Championship for seven days before losing to The Game.

In 2004, Triple H defeated Dinsmore's Eugene character at SummerSlam in a singles match. At the same event, Randy Orton dethroned Chris Benoit to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history aged 24.

On Eugene Behind the Scenes, Dinsmore revealed he was due to win the title from Benoit before SummerSlam. However, plans changed and he ended up going one-on-one with Triple H instead. You can check out the podcast by clicking here.

"The creative team came to me and told me Eugene was supposed to win the World Title against Chris Benoit," Dinsmore said. "Triple H was gonna do something and it backfired and Eugene accidentally wins. Eugene was gonna hold the World Title for one week and I was gonna wrestle Triple H in Washington, D.C., and then Triple H was gonna beat Eugene or manipulate him out of the title somehow." [11:06 – 11:27]

In the same episode, Dinsmore said an incident with Triple H led to one of the worst injuries he ever suffered in wrestling.

How Randy Orton would have made WWE history

According to Nick Dinsmore, Triple H would have faced Chris Benoit and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2004 if he beat Eugene for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dinsmore added that the post-SummerSlam story would have remained the same, with Triple H betraying Orton after his first World Title triumph:

"And then Triple H was gonna go on to SummerSlam to wrestle Benoit and Randy Orton in a triple threat match, thinking that Randy Orton would help him defeat Chris Benoit, and that's when Randy was gonna win the world title against Triple H, which would cause Triple H to then turn on Randy." [11:27 – 11:44]

Dinsmore performed as Eugene between 2004 and 2007 before competing in a one-off match against The Miz in 2009. He held the World Tag Team Championship with William Regal during his time with the company.

Do you think Eugene should have become WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

