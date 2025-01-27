Triple H incident might contribute to possible CTE diagnosis, ex-WWE star thinks

Triple H was among WWE's most prominent superstars in 2004. One of his rivals that year, Nick Dinsmore, recently recalled how The Game seriously injured him during an in-ring beatdown segment.

On July 12, 2004, Evolution (Batista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H) attacked Chris Benoit and Dinsmore's Eugene character on RAW. The incident ended with Triple H kicking a bloodied Dinsmore in the head.

Two decades on, Dinsmore said on his Eugene Behind the Scenes YouTube channel that he received a concussion that day. The 49-year-old believes the incident would likely be the main cause if he ever gets a CTE head trauma diagnosis:

Trending

"If I eventually get diagnosed with CTE, I feel like the kick to the face by Triple H might be a contributing factor," Dinsmore stated. "This was the only time that I've been diagnosed with a concussion. I'm sure I probably had others but I don't know. Nothing ever like this. Nothing this bad. I was messed up for a couple of days." [9:57 – 10:16]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Dinsmore's Eugene persona was the fictional nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Triple H briefly befriended the mentally handicapped character before defeating him at SummerSlam 2004.

Nick Dinsmore on whether Triple H's WWE RAW kick was necessary

The kick to the head came after Nick Dinsmore had already received a Batista Bomb, Randy Orton's RKO, and Triple H's Pedigree.

On reflection, Dinsmore does not think the storyline benefited from his Eugene character getting kicked in the head:

"Now, I'm not gonna sit here and make the accusation that Triple H intentionally kicked me in the face, but did the heat on Eugene really need the kick to the face? I mean, I was already bleeding. Triple H had laid waste to everybody. Their point was made, and the kick to the face was just kind of like an additional 'F**k you' to Eugene." [9:06 – 9:30]

Dinsmore wrestled for WWE between 2004 and 2007 before returning for a short run in 2009. He also worked as a Performance Center trainer in 2013 and 2014.

Do you have any memories of the Eugene vs. Triple H storyline? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback