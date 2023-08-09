7 directions for Omos after his WWE return at SummerSlam 2023

Omos returned to WWE TV when Ford Field in Detroit hosted The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Nigerian Giant put on a solid showing in the Slim Jim battle royal, eliminating five wrestlers. It'd take eight superstars to eliminate the 29-year-old free agent.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was introduced by MVP, who had high hopes in his client winning the multi-man contest. However, LA Knight overcame the odds and was declared the winner of the match. Nonetheless, Omos eliminated five impressive competitors, including Butch, Rick Boogs, JD McDonagh, Matt Riddle, and Apollo Crews.

It's worth noting that he eliminated both Riddle and Butch at the same time. The 7'3" Omos also imposed his will on numerous other stars he didn't eliminate.

What's next for The Nigerian Giant in the world of sports entertainment? Without further ado, let's review seven potential directions for Omos following his WWE return at SummerSlam 2023.

#7 The Nigerian Giant vs. The Celtic Warrior: Omos feuds with Sheamus & The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown

Following multiple attacks from numerous wrestlers and a Phenomenal Forearm from AJ Styles, Omos staggered backward toward the rope, leading to Sheamus trying to eliminate him. This triggered a chain response of wrestlers joining The Celtic Warrior in trying to push the 7'3" Nigerian out of the match.

Ultimately, it took eight WWE Superstars to get Omos over the top rope and onto the floor below. However, Sheamus was the wrestler to get the ball rolling on getting the former RAW Tag Team Champion over the top rope.

Leading up to Omos' elimination, Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on him, immediately followed by Styles' Phenomenal Forearm. Earlier in the match, Butch of The Brawling Brutes was the first to mount some offense against Omos. However, The Nigerian Giant ultimately eliminated the former NXT UK Champion from the proceedings.

What if a beef developed between the Brutes and Omos that extended beyond the Slim Jim battle royal? Sheamus vs. Omos has the potential to be a hard-hitting affair. If done correctly, a rivalry between Omos and The Brawling Brutes could benefit the careers of all involved.

A win over Omos could get The Celtic Warrior's career back on the right track. Similarly, The Nigerian Giant would look strong by defeating an opponent as fierce as Sheamus. A potential win over the former WWE Champion would benefit The Nigerian Giant after back-to-back high-profile losses against Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

#6 Omos becomes a member of Bobby Lashley's new faction (The New Hurt Business?)

Recently on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has seemingly joined forces with The Street Profits, causing wrestling fans to speculate about the revival of The Hurt Business. WWE hasn't officially given this three-man unit a name, but some fans are already calling the group the new Hurt Business. This newfound alliance could become even stronger with the addition of MVP and the 7'3" Omos.

Omos' mouthpiece, Montel Vontavious Porter, previously had a prominent role in The Hurt Business. The veteran could take up a similar part in the group if he and his client were to join Lashley and The Street Profits in a new version of the stable. With all five men involved, this faction could become one of SmackDown's most dominant groups.

Omos feuded with Lashley in 2022. Maybe they can put their past behind them and join forces as part of a new faction on Friday nights.

#5 A Colossal Collision: Omos vs. Bronson Reed

WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed was among the men who eliminated Omos from the Slim Jim battle royal. What if Omos seeks revenge on the big Aussie, allowing the WWE Universe an opportunity to see a true battle of the behemoths?

Omos and Reed have yet to collide in a one-on-one match, but the latter did briefly square off against Omos during the battle royal in an attempt to take down The Nigerian Giant. It's unclear whether Omos will look to gain a measure of retribution against the 330-pound star, but if he were to battle Reed sometime in the future, it'd sure be a hard-hitting encounter.

#4 Omos goes after Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has taken down numerous challengers on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century, but one challenger he hasn't faced is Omos. The Ring General has defeated former champions like Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. But he's never faced someone as towering as the 7'3" free agent.

The Ring General's reign as IC Champion could look even more dominant with a win over a monstrous challenger like Omos. There's also the chance that The Nigerian Giant will come out on top. But considering the recent booking of both men, Gunther will likely defeat Omos and add another feather to his cap as part of his record-breaking title reign.

After Gunther is done with Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy, he might be in for his biggest challenge as champion in the form of Omos.

#3 Omos wins a championship in WWE NXT

The last time Omos had championship gold around his waist, he was teaming with AJ Styles as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions in 2021. Omos hasn't won a title in nearly two years, and if his booking doesn't change, it may be longer before Omos captures gold in the world of pro wrestling.

As a free agent, Omos could potentially challenge for a title on any brand. If WWE doesn't think Omos is ready for a singles title reign on the main roster, what about in NXT? Or what if WWE creates a belt and a division centered around super heavyweights like Omos, with him becoming the inaugural WWE Super Heavyweight Champion? While the latter is perhaps the least likely, plenty of opportunities are open for The Nigerian Giant in WWE.

#2 Omos vs. Carmelo Hayes (c) for the NXT Championship

Carmelo Hayes would be in for the fight of his life if Omos challenged him for the NXT Championship.

"I'm Him!! Omos is!!" wrote The Giant Omos in a pinned Instagram post from November 5, 2022. Hayes' nickname is "Him," and it's possible Omos could take both his title and moniker.

Omos could follow in the footsteps of wrestlers like Dominik Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler by going down to NXT from the main roster and winning championship gold. If Omos were to step to Carmelo on the white-and-gold brand, the 7'3" star could end up walking away with the NXT Championship.

There's also the chance of the 5'10" Hayes overcoming the odds and taking down The Nigerian Giant. Hayes vs. Omos would be a story akin to 'David vs. Goliath.'

#1 Omos vs. Apollo Crews

WWE RAW Superstar Apollo Crews was the first wrestler to suffer the wrath of Omos in the Slim Jim battle royal at SummerSlam. Crews was also the first man eliminated from the match, all thanks to The Nigerian Giant. It's possible we haven't seen the last of Omos vs. Apollo Crews in a WWE ring.

The former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, much like Omos, is of Nigerian descent. This could be played into an angle between both men where one may accuse the other of dishonoring his Nigerian roots. Wrestling fans could witness another 'David vs. Goliath' story if WWE decides to develop a feud between the 6'1" Crews and the 7'3" Omos.

