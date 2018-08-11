7 Dream matches with the current WWE roster

Ali Siddiqui

The WWE Universe will most definitely say "yes" to these dream matches

WWE has a stacked roster filled with the best superstars from around the world.

From famous indy sensations such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor etc. to the amazing homegrown talent such as Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns etc., there’s no denying that WWE has hold of some great talents. The booking may be off at times, but whenever you look at this amazing roster, you can’t help but think about the possible electrifying matches that these superstars would put on if they ever square off inside the ring.

When you talk about dream matches, you most likely think about Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. “The Macho Man” Randy Savage, John Cena vs. Batista; and so on and so forth.

The WWE—being the world’s premier professional wrestling promotion—has always put forth several great matchups for its fans the world over.

WWE has given us several dream matches over the past 30+ years, however, the current talent pool is so large that the possibilities of seeing an even bigger extravaganza remain endless. Listed here are 7 dream matches comprising superstars from the current WWE main roster--

#7 Kurt Angle vs. Daniel Bryan

You can call it a battle of the GM’s or you can call it a battle between two of the best technical wrestlers alive. Angle and Bryan briefly interacted during The Greatest Royal Rumble match but that didn’t satisfy the WWE Universe enough.

Angle and Bryan are similar in many ways and it’s almost a guarantee that both of them would tear the house down if they ever collide. The submission spots during the match would be talked about for long.

Currently, Angle and Bryan are on different brands so the earliest they could have a match would be at Survivor Series, but it’s unlikely as Angle would either be a part of Team RAW or battle the Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at that event. Therefore, all hope lies in the next Superstar Shakeup that one of them gets drafted to the other’s brand so that they could have a potential feud and a match down the line.

