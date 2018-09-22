7 "Early Match Predictions" for Survivor Series 2018

Survivor Series Predictions

The Survivor Series pay-per-view is one of the longest running events of WWE. This year it will take place on November 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be the thirty-second Survivor Series event.

This pay-per-view has been about brand supremacy, especially for the past two years since WWE initiated Superstar Shake-Up. Every match featured on the card has wrestlers of the Raw brand facing wrestlers of the SmackDown brand.

For the past two years, we have been seen all the champions of their respective brands colliding with each other, as well ascthe top five men and women of the Raw and SmackDown face in an 5-on-5 elimination match.This year also we can expect the same matches taking place.

There are still two months left before Survivor Series; in between we have WWE Super Show-Down in Australia and WWE Evolution, the first ever all-women's pay-per-view, both of which will be held in October.

So here are seven early match predictions for Survivor Series 2018...

#7 Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, The Authors of Pain, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival, and The B-Team) vs. Team SmackDown (The Bar, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sanity, The Usos, and The Colóns) 10-on-10 Tag Team Elimination Match

Tag Team Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2016

This match was held for the first time in Survivor Series 2016, where The Bar were the sole survivors from Team Raw. Last year in Survivor Series 2017 this match didn't happen. Now, WWE can once again make the tag team elimination match for this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre could be the captains for Team Raw, because they are the only serious duo in the tag team division.

They can be joined by The Authors of Pain, one of the most dominating teams of NXT, The Revival, another team who achieved a lot of success in NXT, The B-Team, who were the former Raw tag team champions, and also the newly formed team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

The Bar could represent the Team SmackDown, due to being one of the best teams in the SmackDown tag team division.

The Usos, another team in the division who have won SmackDown tag team titles multiple times, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who have been without any direction for a long time, Sanity, the newly team moved from NXT to the main roster, and The Colóns, since they are the only team left, can join the Bar.

