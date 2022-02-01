7 early predictions for the WrestleMania 38 card

WWE is promoting WrestleMania 38 as the most stupendous two-night event in the company's history. This could lead fans to think that the promotion will be presenting some major matchups to bolster the card.

The Royal Rumble 2022 kicked off the road to the event and showcased some surprise returns.

With returning legends and competitors coming back from injuries, the roster is picking up at just the right time. The Rumble gave the audience a clearer picture of what to expect from The Showcase of the Immortals.

The two-night spectacle will have to live up to the traditional expectations for the biggest event of the year for WWE.

In this article, let's take a look at seven early predictions for the WrestleMania 38 card.

7) Shane McMahon vs. Austin Theory - WWE WrestleMania 38

Daniel Hennessy @DK_Hennessy Shane McMahon is back and 20 seconds is enough TV time for him. #RoyalRumble Shane McMahon is back and 20 seconds is enough TV time for him. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/5NIgPj0jjb

Austin Theory has been a focal point of Monday Night RAW as of late. Ever since being revealed as the superstar who stole Vince McMahon's egg back at Survivor Series 2021, Theory has taken on the role of protege to Mr. McMahon.

He has even pulled out a victory over the first Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

His relationship with McMahon has led to reports and rumors that he could be pegged for a WrestleMania 38 showdown with a member of the family. Vince is in his late-70s, so it is easy to assume he won't be facing Theory.

This is why one of the surprise returns at Royal Rumble 2022 seems fitting for this storyline.

Shane McMahon returned to WWE at #28 in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The fans were excited to see him.

Despite not interacting with his father's new protege, a matchup between the two would give the storyline a direction. McMahon vs. Theory could provide a fun sports entertainment spectacle to the lineup.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha