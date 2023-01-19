7 epic potential WWE Royal Rumble surprise appearances no one is talking about

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 season is almost in full swing, with more than a third of the men's field already declared and the women's steadily filling up.

Past winners and upcoming stars alike have entered this year's edition, with the most notable entrant being Cody Rhodes, who confirmed his participation via a video package on RAW. Although multiple stars have confirmed availability, there are a number of surprise entrants fans are anticipating.

Top of the rumor mill is The Rock returning to win the Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, bringing the Bloodline story to its climax. While Ronda Rousey is also heavily tipped to return to set up the WrestleMania program, some epic potential surprises are flying under the radar.

These comebacks and debuts are sure to get the WWE Universe talking when they happen, but nobody seems to currently have them on their radar. Putting it that way, maybe it's better that no one is expecting them!

Let's look at seven epic potential Royal Rumble surprise appearances no one is talking about

#7. Pat McAfee returns to WWE with a strong Royal Rumble showing

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny I’d bet good money that Pat McAfee is a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble I’d bet good money that Pat McAfee is a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble https://t.co/Qw0qtu92Q9

Pat McAfee has been out of WWE since early September 2022, when he took a hiatus from the company to join ESPN College Gameday as an analyst.

The beloved color commentator was replaced by Wade Barrett, who has seamlessly slotted in with Michael Cole. While Barrett brings a charming veteran perspective to the commentary table, McAfee's fan-like enthusiasm and boundless energy is still missed.

The former NFL star could return with an in-ring shift at the Royal Rumble, potentially setting up a WrestleMania 39 feud in the process. Even if he makes a one-off appearance like Bad Bunny did last year, he will be extremely well-received.

#6 & 5. Edge and Brock Lesnar could make sensational returns to tie up loose ends and kick off their WrestleMania 39 programs

Will the last two Rumble winners have a say in this year's edition?

Edge and Brock Lesnar are the last two men to win the Royal Rumble, emerging victorious in 2021 and last year, respectively. The Rated-R Superstar and The Beast have been off WWE programming since Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel, respectively, both leaving unfinished business in their feuds.

The Rumble may be the perfect opportunity to address any remaining questions regarding Lesnar's rivalry with Bobby Lashley and Edge's Judgment Day troubles. The Ultimate Opportunist could gain closure by eliminating Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio as The Beast Incarnate seeks to dispatch The All Mighty as a tie-breaker.

They could then move on to their respective WrestleMania feuds or simply reignite these feuds to culminate at The Show Of Shows. The possibilities are endless.

#4. Nick Aldis makes a Royal Rumble debut in WWE

Nick Aldis, arguably the greatest NWA champion of recent years, became a free agent toward the end of 2022. After falling out with the promotion's management, he left the company and has not appeared anywhere of note since. Talk had surfaced of WWE being interested in bringing him on board, but the buzz has died down recently.

This creates a perfect opportunity for Aldis to make a Rumble debut similar to AJ Styles' iconic one in 2016. An early entry into the 30-man battle royal followed by a workhorse shift in the match would be an amazing introduction to the WWE Universe.

It would also earn The Modern Day Gladiator a ton of instant momentum to help him hit the ground running on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#3. Naomi finally returns

Is it time for the WWE Universe to feel the glow again?

Naomi walked out of WWE with former tag team partner Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Moné) in May 2022. The duo left due to creative differences over their booking as women's tag team champions, and Banks ultimately went to NJPW. The Queen of Glow is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion, though, and is expected back sooner or later.

After months of constant speculation about her impending reappearance, the buzz around Naomi seems to have died down. The stage is set for a sensational Royal Rumble return to make a statement and possibly win the entire thing.

A red-hot return feud with a top star would be the perfect reintroduction for the hugely popular former Women's champion. The fact that her homecoming isn't on many fans' minds will only make it more epic if it happens.

#2 & 1. Randy Orton and Big E could make triumphant returns from long-term injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Sinai @BryanLikesjelly Imagine the Pop if Big E, Cody Rhodes,and Randy Orton return in the same Rumble



This has the potential to be one of the best royal rumbles Imagine the Pop if Big E, Cody Rhodes,and Randy Orton return in the same Rumble This has the potential to be one of the best royal rumbles https://t.co/Z65rj07zUY

Of all the surprise Royal Rumble 2023 entrants in WWE's arsenal, arguably none have the potential for a bigger emotional response than Randy Orton and Big E. The two former world champions were sidelined last year and have been absent for eight and ten months, respectively.

At the time of their exit, both were among the most beloved babyfaces in the entire company and have been missed ever since.

The impending return of Cody Rhodes and the rumored homecoming of The Rock is getting all the buzz, and with good reason. Orton and Big E returning unannounced would give them a run for their money, though, and give a huge boost to the roster on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

No one is talking about it, but these two have the potential to be the most epic on a night promising to be full of surprises.

