7 Extremely Controversial Things Baron Corbin Will Do As Raw General Manager

What else will Baron Corbin do as Raw General manager?

Baron Corbin has only been Raw General manager for a few weeks now, but his effects on the flagship Monday night show are already being felt in huge ways. Not only is that evident by the controversial decision making Corbin has already done on Monday Night Raw, but also by what effect it is starting to have on The WWE landscape.

Think about it! WWE might have started out by having Corbin change the rules at the last minute during a match with Finn Balor, which allowed him to use a chair, but now he is is a position to make big changes to the Raw brand. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, Corbin seems to be using his position to help his friends and himself.

With that being said and Corbin already inserting himself into a Universal Title match against Roman Reigns and also promising to deliver The Intercontinental title to Dolp Ziggler without even having a match, there is a lot WWE could and should do with this. In fact, these ten controversial moves would be best for business.

#7 Cheating Ronda Rousey of The Women's title

Admit it. Baron Corbin isn't above screwing Ronda Rousey of The Women's title!

WWE has already shown that Baron Corbin is willing to interfere with title pictures and that is why he should do so here as well. Not only will it draw massive heat from The WWE Universe as they watch fan favorite, Ronda Rousey lose the title, it will also be a way Corbin tries to kiss up to Stephanie McMahon.

It also puts Ronda Rousey in a very sympathetic position as she works against the powers that be and tries to keep her championship in the process. Corbin could even grant Stephanie McMahon a match with Rousey for The Raw Women's title and give her an advantage in some way later on.

