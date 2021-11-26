Austin Theory: 7 things you probably didn’t know about about the WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Austin Theory joined the company with a bang in late 2019. His first match on NXT saw him challenge North American Champion Roderick Strong right away.

Theory continued to prove himself to the WWE Universe ever since, quickly moving to the main roster. There he was briefly managed by Zelina Vega.

After moving back to NXT, Theory was paired with the power couple: Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. He recently found his way back to the main roster, quickly becoming popular.

He has already defeated top WWE Superstars such as Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio. On the November 22, 2021, episode of RAW, he had a major segment with Vince McMahon that gave him a WWE Championship match against Big E.

There is little doubt that Theory is the future of WWE and could get a massive push in the months to come.

With that being said, take a look at the seven things you probably didn’t know about WWE’s fastest-rising Superstar, Austin Theory.

#7. Paul Heyman made the call in WWE to push Austin Theory early on

Austin Theory started creating waves right after making his way to WWE. The young superstar got some big matches on NXT, and the higher-ups began to take an interest.

Soon after, he was called up to the main roster rather quickly. The man behind the decision was none other than Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns’ special counsel is known to have a keen eye for exceptional talent.

Paul Heyman picked Austin Theory as Andrade’s replacement at WrestleMania 36. Knowing the star power of Andrade, it was a big opportunity for the newcomer.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that Heyman made the call to continue pushing Theory on RAW, even though it initially appeared that Theory was just a short-term replacement for the then-injured Andrade:

“This isn't Vince [McMahon], this is definitely Heyman, and he was brought up because they needed somebody for WrestleMania and they were impressed enough…They liked the idea of the three-person stable with Zelina Vega with Andrade, Garza and Austin Theory,” Meltzer reported.

It’s already a significant achievement to get called up to the main roster so soon after debuting on NXT. However, it’s another thing to get recognized by Heyman and get handpicked by him in WWE.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy