7 great booking decisions WWE made on Smackdown Live this week

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 02 Jan 2019, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Even though John Cena looks a soccer dad now, his presence on Smackdown Live elevated the show.

Smackdown Live was the only main roster show worth your time last year, and from the way Raw panned out last night, it seems like it is still the only main roster show worth watching, as WWE gave fans a variety of narratives and matches to look forward on the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

And even though this show was pre-taped, it felt like the quality WWE was going for was met, as this show was really entertaining, with actual narrative development. So let's go through what WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week.

#1 A fun opening

Big E never fails to look ridiculously hilarious.

Even though The New Day is one of WWE most recognisable factions of the last decade, it is disappointing to say that their act is becoming increasingly stale, as fans loved the act of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods due to their innovation in the character department and in an in-ring sense as well.

So are we on the verge of seeing the comeback of the 'New Day sucks' chants? Maybe not yet, as these three men are still captivating enough to hold your attention, and on Smackdown Live this week, they did just that.

The trio came down to the ring to celebrate the new year, and everything about their promo was hilarious, from Big E eating pancakes out of his diaper, Kofi ranting about his lack of World Title shots, and Big E referencing Scott Steiners infamous math promo was just amusing to watch. While this wasn't perfect it was surely entertaining.

#2 Samoa Joe is slowly building himself up again

This year must show us Joe's defining moment.

Samoa Joe is one of WWE's most underrated stars, and that is a fact you must have already thought about by now. Joe failing to conquer the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles really hurt his career.

Advertisement

However, it seems like WWE is trying to rebuild the man, as they realize how much of an asset he is to them, and Joe convincingly beating Jeff Hardy on Smackdown Live this week to earn his way to the number one contenders match for the WWE Title later in the night showed that WWE is trying to rebuild the Samoan Submission Machine.

Another thing about this match is that it really sold Joe's intelligence in the ring, as he avoided defeated to obtain victory in many clever ways, while Joe didn't go on to be the number one contender, his string of victories could put him back on the right track.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement