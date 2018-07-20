7 ideal matches for SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam is a month away.

For the fifth straight year, SummerSlam will come from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on August 19th. Often considered WWE's second biggest event of the year, the "Biggest Party of the Summer" usually boasts some notable matches and hints at what the next year's WrestleMania might look like. On the flip side, SummerSlam has some infamous moments throughout its history, such as Lex Luger's count out celebration in 1993 and the poorly-received swerves in 2015's main events.

Fortunately, the card for SummerSlam this year looks very strong at the moment. Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss has already been confirmed. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz is unconfirmed, but the build to it has already begun. Likewise, a US title triple threat match between Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton looks like it's on the cards. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe is also almost certain.

Fortunately, some of the worst-case scenarios have also already been avoided, though others still present themselves as possibilities.

If these 7 matches get added to the card, SummerSlam will boast a show that's very strong from top to bottom, one which might actually be able to rival NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 the night before.

#1 Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Rusev (kickoff)

After his breakout main roster performance against AJ Styles this week, Andrade "Cien" Almas definitely shouldn't be left off the SummerSlam card. However, with Jeff Hardy now having dropped the US title to Shinsuke Nakamura, there isn't an obvious place for him on the show. SmackDown is very heel heavy in its main event and upper mid-card. Aleister Black should make up for that discrepancy soon, but not until after SummerSlam.

Where can you put Andrade "Cien" Almas, then? How about opposite a man that fans have been clamoring to turn babyface for a long time - Rusev?

Rusev's future remains up in the air following his title loss at Extreme Rules. There may be dissension in the ranks of Rusev Day, which Zelina Vega would no doubt be happy to exploit.

Ultimately this match could serve as the catalyst for Rusev's face turn and help to elevate Almas into US and WWE title contention on SmackDown, exactly where he belongs.

