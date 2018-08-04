7 Intriguing facts about Wrestling legend, Chris Benoit

Benoit was one of the standout wrestlers of his time

On June the 24th, 2007 the scene of professional wrestling changed until the end of time. Chris Benoit who was a standout amongst the dearest and regarded wrestlers in the business was discovered dead in his home in Georgia. The revelation sent shock waves all through the world and commanded prevailing press outlets for months to take after.

Post-mortem comes about demonstrated that 40-year old veteran killed his significant other on a Friday night, his child the next morning and after that, he himself committed suicide on Sunday. Reports recommend that Benoit's significant other Nancy was discovered lying in a pool of blood enveloped by a towel while Daniel their child was found on his bed, dead.

While there have been many claims and beliefs over what actually transpired, it's quite stated on the worldview that Chris Benoit committed the crime. Let's keep what transpired aside and focus on Benoit's amazing wrestling career.

Benoit held 22 championships between WWF/WWE, WCW, NJPW, and ECW. He was a two-time world champion, having been a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion in WWE; he was booked to win a third world championship at a WWE event on the night of his death.

Benoit was the twelfth WWE Triple Crown Champion and sixth WCW Triple Crown Champion, and the second of five men in history to achieve both the WWE and WCW Triple Crown Championships.

He was also the 2004 Royal Rumble winner, joining Shawn Michaels as the only two men to win a Royal Rumble as the number one entrant. Benoit headlined multiple pay-per-views for WWE, including a victory in the World Heavyweight Championship main event match of WrestleMania XX in 2004.

#1 Benoit's initial ring name was Pegasus Kid

Chris Benoit used the persona of Pegasus Kid

Chris Benoit could have run with The Wolverine, The Crippler or plain old Chris Benoit as his ring name when he wrestled in Japan, however, Benoit rather ran with something that sounds like one of Rainbow Brite's companions.

A major enthusiast of Dynamite Kid, Benoit no uncertainty acquired the second 50% of his lesser-known ring name from his saint.

Be that as it may, while dynamite is perilous, unpredictable and ground-breaking, a Pegasus is a significantly milder picture. It's one dangerous advance far from the unicorn.

