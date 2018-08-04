Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 Intriguing facts about Wrestling legend, Chris Benoit

Nikhil Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
778   //    04 Aug 2018, 01:42 IST

Benoit
Benoit was one of the standout wrestlers of his time

On June the 24th, 2007 the scene of professional wrestling changed until the end of time. Chris Benoit who was a standout amongst the dearest and regarded wrestlers in the business was discovered dead in his home in Georgia. The revelation sent shock waves all through the world and commanded prevailing press outlets for months to take after. 

Post-mortem comes about demonstrated that 40-year old veteran killed his significant other on a Friday night, his child the next morning and after that, he himself committed suicide on Sunday. Reports recommend that Benoit's significant other Nancy was discovered lying in a pool of blood enveloped by a towel while Daniel their child was found on his bed, dead.

While there have been many claims and beliefs over what actually transpired, it's quite stated on the worldview that Chris Benoit committed the crime. Let's keep what transpired aside and focus on Benoit's amazing wrestling career.

Benoit held 22 championships between WWF/WWE, WCW, NJPW, and ECW. He was a two-time world champion, having been a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion in WWE; he was booked to win a third world championship at a WWE event on the night of his death.

Benoit was the twelfth WWE Triple Crown Champion and sixth WCW Triple Crown Champion, and the second of five men in history to achieve both the WWE and WCW Triple Crown Championships.

He was also the 2004 Royal Rumble winner, joining Shawn Michaels as the only two men to win a Royal Rumble as the number one entrant. Benoit headlined multiple pay-per-views for WWE, including a victory in the World Heavyweight Championship main event match of WrestleMania XX in 2004.

#1 Benoit's initial ring name was Pegasus Kid

Chris Benoit
Chris Benoit used the persona of Pegasus Kid

Chris Benoit could have run with The Wolverine, The Crippler or plain old Chris Benoit as his ring name when he wrestled in Japan, however, Benoit rather ran with something that sounds like one of Rainbow Brite's companions. 

A major enthusiast of Dynamite Kid, Benoit no uncertainty acquired the second 50% of his lesser-known ring name from his saint. 

Be that as it may, while dynamite is perilous, unpredictable and ground-breaking, a Pegasus is a significantly milder picture. It's one dangerous advance far from the unicorn.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Eddie Guerrero Chris Benoit Leisure Reading
Nikhil Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Living to write and writing to live
10 things you probably didn't know about Chris Benoit
RELATED STORY
5 unknown facts you may not know about WWE superstar...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why fans love Chris Benoit so much
RELATED STORY
3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Glorious Facts About Bobby Roode 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who love Chris Benoit and 5 who disliked...
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest Triple Threat matches in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: SmackDown Superstar talks...
RELATED STORY
4 instances when Brock Lesnar struggled on the mic
RELATED STORY
10 necks bumps which are too nasty to watch twice
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us