7 Last-minute predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Tonight's Money In The Bank has the potential to be a fantastic show

WWE takes over their own Performance Center and headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut tonight for one of their most anticipated events of the year.

Money in the Bank will see both the men's and women's ladder matches as well as a number of Championship matches to make up the undercard.

This year, for the first time, the Superstars won't be batling in the ring but instead inside WWE Headquarters as they battle each other to make it to the roof before looking to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract.

It will be a unique night of entertainment and the perfect form of escapism for every WWE fan at present. Ahead of the event, here are some of the boldest last-minute predictions.

#7. 'The Bar' reunites?

One of the latest matches to be added to this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will see Cesaro take on Jeff Hardy on the kick-off show.

Recently, Hardy has had a few issues with Sheamus and sent him packing on Friday Night SmackDown upon The Charismatic Enigma's return to the company. It's unknown why Cesaro is Hardy's opponent this weekend instead of the Irish star, but it's thought that there is a reason why it's taking place.

Cesaro and Sheamus were together as part of The Bar for a number of years and both have remained heel. As such, there could be an interesting union between the two men this weekend if Sheamus is able to help Cesaro to win.

Cesaro is currently part of a team with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. As Zayn is refusing to make his return to WWE TV, there could be space for Cesaro and Sheamus to work together for a short space of time.