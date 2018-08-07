7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7 August 2018)

The Miz and Asuka are advertised for SmackDown Live

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the ongoing rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz, with the latter set to make a SummerSlam announcement after declining D-Bry’s challenge to a match at the PPV last week.

This week’s in-ring action will see The New Day take on The Bar in the final match of the tag team #1 contender tournament, with the winners earning an opportunity to face The Bludgeon Brothers, and Charlotte Flair will join forces with Becky Lynch in a tag match against The IIconics.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE champion AJ Styles is set to make his first appearance since being attacked by Samoa Joe two weeks ago, while Randy Orton looks set to remain in the United States title picture despite the announcement that Jeff Hardy will face Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam.

Further down the card, there has been speculation that there could be a twist in the SmackDown Women's Championship storyline ahead of SummerSlam, and the rivalry between Rusev & Lana and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega looks set to continue.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 The New Day vs. The Bar

Who will face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam?

At the start of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 contender tournament, it looked like SAnitY were the obvious favourites to emerge as the next challengers for The Bludgeon Brothers’ titles, so credit to WWE for keeping fans guessing over the last couple of weeks.

Regular readers of these weekly predictions will have seen that we’ve doubted from the start whether The New Day or The Usos would go all the way, simply because both teams have already been dismantled by Harper & Rowan on multiple occasions in 2018.

For that reason, it would make the most sense for WWE to give fans a fresh match-up between The Bludgeon Brothers and The Bar at SummerSlam.

Prediction: The Bar defeats The New Day

