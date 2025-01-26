7 Legends who returned to WWE at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025

The latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event saw an epic show unfold, with three champions successfully defending their respective titles. Additionally, top superstars from RAW and SmackDown stole the show with their in-ring performances in stellar matches.

The WWE Universe saw several of the promotion's legends make an appearance to add to the star-studded affair. Here, we look at all the legends who were present at Saturday Night's Main Event last night. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

The Million Dollar Man was the first Hall of Famer shown at Saturday Night's Main Event, entering through the parking while carrying his iconic Million Dollar Title. This was his first appearance on WWE television since RAW's 30th anniversary in 2023, after 733 days.

Ted DiBiase again appeared later in the show, right before the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The legend later took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the show with the following caption:

"That was quite a contract signing and I was ringside for it at #SNME! What a night it’s been so far!"

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry

Saturday Night's Main Event witnessed Mark Henry's first appearance on WWE television since WWE RAW in August last year. The Hall of Famer left WWE in 2021 following which he signed with All Elite Wrestling where he worked as a commentator. Henry left AEW last year and has since pursued other roles in wrestling.

Fans were thrilled to see the big man on screen, especially since the show featured a massive showdown between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman, which ended with The New Bloodline member launching a vicious attack on his opponent. The Monster Among All Monsters suffered a brutal beatdown and was busted open, forcing the security personnel to intervene as Fatu gloated at his dominance.

#3. & #4. The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard)

The action-packed show also saw Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, a.k.a The Brain Busters, in attendance. The former three-time world champions were also shown in the same segment as Ted DiBiase i.e. right before the contract signing.

The legends had a first-hand view of Shawn Michaels moderating the signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The segment ended with KO attacking Michaels, only for Cody Rhodes to intervene and HBK to cap it off with his iconic Sweet Chin Music.

#5. Dory Funk Jr.

During Saturday Night's Main Event, Dory Funk Jr. was also seen seated among the fans. The Hall of Famer received a celebratory applause from fans when shown on the big screen.

His last match was in 2024 when he teamed up with Osamu Nishimura and defeated the team of Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in a Double Hell Current Explosion Death match at the age of 83. Dory was notably present backstage during Royal Rumble last year and could return for the mega event next weekend.

#6. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan

The recently-concluded show boasted of an appearance from Hacksaw Jim Duggan who received a round of applause from fans in the arena. It was fitting to see the legend in attendance, considering the Royal Rumble season.

He was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble in WWE history. Recently, reports suggested the promotion was working on booking him for an appearance at the upcoming premium live event owing to his unique feat in the 30-man battle royal.

#7. Alundra Blayze

One of the title matches booked for Saturday Night's Main Event saw Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax. Mami successfully retained her title against The Irresistible Force, right in front of a celebrated Hall of Famer - Alundra Blayze.

She was carrying her WWF Women's Championship with her - a title she won thrice in her WWE career. Fans were surprised to see her in attendance, and many on the internet celebrated her presence on the show.

