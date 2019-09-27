7 most important performers in NXT history

NXT on USA Network

NXT moved to the USA Network last week and it was seen as a beginning of a new era. The Yellow Brand was created nine years ago as the third brand of WWE. Initially, it played out in a game show format, but over the years, NXT has become one of WWE's best creations. It has been home to some of the best storylines and in-ring action seen in the company.

A majority of the wrestlers that are on the main roster today have gone through NXT. Therefore, it is not hard to see why it has such an influence on WWE's product. Hopefully, the move to the USA Network can help bring more eyes to the brand.

With that said, it's time to take a look at the most influential performers in NXT history. Despite only being around for nine years, it was hard to restrict this list to just seven performers as there have been so many memorable wrestlers.

#7. Finn Balor

Finn Balor as NXT Champion

Finn Balor is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. When he made his debut in 2014, his Demon persona was unique and unlike most things the NXT Universe had seen. He became a champion within a year when he defeated Kevin Owens to win the NXT title at "Beast in the East" in 2015. He probably knew that he would increase their popularity but little did he know that there were big things in store for the yellow brand.

When he was the champion, NXT developed as a brand. They did their first shows away from Full Sail University and also did International shows. The scope of the brand grew, and it brought a lot of eyes to the product.

Balor was popular among the fans and spearheaded the company. These accomplishments put him on this list.

