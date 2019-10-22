7 New challengers for Becky Lynch and the RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch has been the RAW Women's Champion for almost 7 months.

Becky Lynch, the RAW Women's Champion, has battled many challengers since April. She may have lost her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte, but she has successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks. Now that some women have been shuffled around and the rosters for RAW and SmackDown are set, there is a new group of women to challenge Becky for her RAW Women's Championship.

Can The Man hold onto her title long enough to bring it all the way to WrestleMania next April? Is there a competitor on the new RAW roster strong enough to wrestle the belt away?

Let's look at five women who are potential new challengers for Becky Lynch and her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#7 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan hasn't been seen on TV since July.

Before the Riott Squad broke up, Liv Morgan was known as the crazy, loud, blue-tongued, pink-haired firecracker. She's really been known for that look and persona for most of her career in WWE. Recently, however, she has been away from television and has been posting some cryptic messages on social media. One of these messages was a Tweet that showed what appeared to be her cutting off her signature long locks. Was she actually cutting her hair?

Was it a tease for a new look or even a transformation? Many speculated that Morgan was going to become a follower of Bray Wyatt, maybe even the first-ever embodiment of Sister Abigail. With Wyatt being drafted to SmackDown and Morgan to RAW, that seems unlikely.

That doesn't mean that Liv isn't going to return to television without a completely different look and attitude. A new look can breathe a lot of life into a Superstar, and that could be the case for Morgan. With Becky Lynch appearing to be past her feud with Sasha Banks (who was moved to SmackDown) there is room for someone new. Could The New Liv Morgan make her return and go after The Man?

