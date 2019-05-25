7 of the Best Stables in Wrestling Today

The Undisputed Era: Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. Could they be in for a line up change?

There is strength in numbers.

While that old axiom may hew toward truth, it is perfectly displayed in practice when watching professional wrestling. After all, there's nothing that rankles the fans more than seeing a popular superstar denied victory because he or she was ganged up on by a group of heels.

For this reason, stables tend to be heel groups almost exclusively. While there are exceptions to the rule--one of them even makes this list--the fact is teaming up to dominate single wrestlers is a villain's move.

In the early 1970s wrestling stables began to grow in prominence. The Moondogs were one of the first such groups, as were the Machines, who included illustrious legends such as Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan among their number.

But it was probably the Fabulous Freebirds who really set the standard for wrestling stables. The group consisting of Michael PS Hayes, Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy, and Buddy Jack Roberts. They would eventually be joined by Jimmy Jam Garvin. The villainous Freebirds broke the rules and brought gang warfare to wrestling for the first time.

While the Freebirds made stables famous, it was the Four Horsemen who perfected the story telling device. The Horsemen have included many different members over the years, but the best line ups involve Ric Flair and Arn Anderson.

The tradition of stables in wrestling continues to today. Here are ten of the best active stables in wrestling.

Stable #1: The Forgotten Sons

The Forgotten Sons are Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler.

The Forgotten Sons are on the rise in WWE NXT, and consist of veteran Jaxson Ryker--known by the name Gunner in Impact wrestling--Wesley Blake, formerly of Blake and Murphy, and Steve Cutler.

Their main theme seems to revolve around the fact that other wrestlers are being pushed and promoted to the main roster ahead of themselves. The trio plays off of this angst quite well, and their general similarity in appearance helps fans remember who they are.

Gunner flirted with the main event scene in Impact Wrestling, but never quite made it before he joined NXT. Wesley Blake was trained by the legendary Dory Funk Jr., and has been in NXT for several years, mostly teaming with Buddy Murphy. Steve Cutler is a relatively new face in sports entertainment, but makes up for his lack of experience with a lot of poise.

The Forgotten Sons look to be on the verge of being the top heel stable in NXT, so long as the Undisputed Era continues to have personal problems.

