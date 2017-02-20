7 Old-school gimmicks that would have worked in WWE today

Some WWE characters are just timeless.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 18:43 IST

A picture taken before the man on the left became Big Poppa Pump...

Sports Entertainment in 2017 is not exactly what it used to be in the late 80s and early 90s. The characters are not as flamboyant and larger-than-life as they used to be when Hulkamania ran wild, brother!

They’re in far better shape than say, The Natural Disasters ever were. While many fans complain even now about the childishness of the current WWE product, it is rooted in far more logic and seriousness than it was in the Golden Era.

That said, we think that these seven gimmicks would have worked just as well in 2017 as they did back then. We present seven timeless characters who the audience would lap up if they were to be introduced on Raw or Smackdown today! Read on, guys.

#7 Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blayze could have been the fifth Horsewoman in the year 2017

She gained notoriety and infamy after she threw the Women's Champion into the garbage on WCW Monday Nitro. However, before that, Alundra Blayze helped put women's wrestling on the map.

As Alundra Blayze, she was the quintessential babyface and to be honest, arrived two decades too soon in the company. She hardly ever had quality opponents to work against, and would have fared far better in today's product.

Of course, this begs the question; would the current product have had quality women's wrestlers if not for the legacy of Alundra Blayze? Despite all of that, imagine how good a match between Alundra in her prime and Charlotte could have been!