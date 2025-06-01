7 Oldest wrestlers on WWE's main roster

WWE has a plethora of major stars and talented performers. Although the promotion includes various brands and affiliates like Evolve, NXT, AAA, LFG, RAW, and SmackDown, it is the latter two that fans are most familiar with.

Ad

Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown are the two biggest wrestling shows in the world. The programs air on Netflix and USA Network, respectively, and feature an incredible roster of talented performers.

Some of the performers are younger, but many of the company's veterans are also starting to grow older. This article will take a look at the seven oldest wrestlers from the main roster, including both full-time active stars and part-time wrestlers.

Ad

Trending

Below are the seven oldest wrestlers on WWE's main roster.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

#7. Brock Lesnar, & #6. AJ Styles, & #5. Sheamus, three WWE stars are all the same age

Expand Tweet

Ad

The seventh, sixth, and fifth spots are a three-way tie among three performers on RAW and SmackDown, all of whom are 47 years old. This includes Brock Lesnar, who is technically still with WWE despite not having competed since SummerSlam 2023.

Sheamus shares the same age as The Beast Incarnate, but he is a more regular competitor. The Celtic Warrior is part of Monday Night RAW and has won multiple world titles. His goal is to capture the Intercontinental Championship, the only title he has not yet won in the company.

Ad

AJ Styles is 47 years old, but he won't be for much longer. The multi-time world champion will turn 48 on June 2, which is just one day after this article is posted. Styles has been a key player in pro wrestling for over two and a half decades, and he remains phenomenal.

#4. John Cena is slowing down and retiring at 48 years old

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, and his title reign marks the 17th time he has held a world championship in the company.

Ad

Unfortunately, fans know that Cena's career is coming to an end soon. The legendary WWE star is set to retire in December of this year. That will wrap up over 23 years as part of the main roster.

Cena wrapping up his career does make sense, however, as he's 48 years old. Considering the wear and tear on his body and Cena's successful Hollywood career, it’s only logical that he'd be ready to say goodbye.

Ad

#3. Rey Mysterio is 50 years old

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rey Mysterio is an icon in pro wrestling. He has wrestled for AAA, ECW, WCW, and WWE, among other promotions. He is also a multi-time world champion despite his smaller stature.

The WWE Hall of Famer is 50 years old as of December 11, less than six months ago. Since he began wrestling as a young teenager, he has spent decades in the sports entertainment industry.

Unfortunately, Mysterio is currently out injured. Thankfully, he shouldn't be gone for too long, and the legend should be back in the ring and electrifying audiences soon enough. The Latino World Order needs its leader, after all.

Ad

#2. The Rock is the second-oldest star in the promotion, but only by a few months

The Rock is another legend. He helped propel WWE to new heights during the Attitude Era. His rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and others remain some of the most memorable in history.

The Final Boss is the second-oldest wrestler in WWE today at 53 years old. This is the same age as the final entry, however, he just turned 53 last month. Like John Cena, The Rock has had a hugely successful career in Hollywood. As a result, he has only wrestled a handful of matches in the last decade and a half.

Ad

Still, he is part of World Wrestling Entertainment and even competed last year. It isn't clear when he plans to retire, but for now, he can return for a match, and fans will be hooked on whatever he does.

#1. R-Truth is the oldest superstar in the company

Expand Tweet

Ad

R-Truth is a wrestling legend and a national treasure. He is genuinely hilarious and unbelievably charismatic. On top of that, he has held numerous titles, including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the World Tag Team Titles.

The popular star was the oldest active WWE performer at 53 years old. His birthday was this past January, making him several months older than The Rock. Fans might be shocked to learn his age, however, as he doesn't look 53 at all. He looks, acts, and moves like somebody half his age.

Truth still had an active role on television until today. He just had a major Saturday Night's Main Event match with John Cena and battled JC Mateo on SmackDown. While he doesn't win often, fans still love him. Unfortunately, it has been revealed that Truth will no longer be part of World Wrestling Entertainment once his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More