7 pairs who feuded on WWE TV, and in real life

Rock and Austin had one of the most legendary feuds of all time.

The world of professional wrestling, is to many, a job. And like all jobs, you have colleagues you get on well with, and some you don't.

And even though the world of wrestling deals a lot with trusting your opponent to keep you safe, sometimes that's easier said than done, especially when you hate the person you're facing, not just as a storyline, but in real life.

Here are 6 pairs of superstars who hated each other on WWE TV as well as in their real lives.

#7 Simon Gotch and Enzo Amore

Gotch floors Amore at the 2016 Payback pay per view, where Amore later received a concussion.

In NXT, Gotch and Amore were part of the brand's tag team renaissance, with Goth teaming with Aiden English, to feud with Amore and Big Cass.

But since his release from the company, Gotch has made it clear he despises the Certified-G, saying that Amore never made the effort to be a better wrestler, and did not have any training prior to joining the company.

“I will say, to his credit, he believes his own bulls**t," he stated. "He is 100% confident in himself to his detriment and the detriment of others around him. He’s an example of someone who has no excuse to not know wrestling, but he doesn’t know wrestling.”

#6 Mr. Kennedy and Randy Orton (and John Cena)

Kennedy and Orton team together, on a 2007 episode of RAW.

Ken Kennedy is someone who never seemingly hit their fullest potential in WWE. Despite an impressive start, beating over half a dozen world Champions in his first year, Kennedy only captured one United States Championship, before his release, which if you believe the Green Bay native, is thanks to Randy Orton.

Kennedy claims that he was released after Orton complained of a stiff suplex from the loudmouth, which caused Orton to fall on his head. Further reports have claimed John Cena agreed with Orton and helped persuade McMahon to cut Kennedy.

Kennedy has done well, joining TNA later in his career, and capturing the TNA World Title, but he hasn't calmed down in interviews over his disdain for the Viper.

