7 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar is the Greatest Champion in WWE History.

Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman raise their hands at Extreme Rules after Brock's well deserved victory over Seth Rollins.

He came from the world of amateur wrestling. A quiet, introverted young man who happened to possess athletic gifts which only happen once in a generation. After he failed to get into a major University, he trained that much harder and wound up becoming an All American amateur wrestler in spite of this set back.

His name is Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate, and he just might be the greatest champion in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar has been on both sides of the face and heel fence. During his initial run, he was pushed as a monster heel, but his tremendous athletic ability and larger than life presence garnered a lot of cheers from the audience.

He became the youngest World Champion in WWE history, a record which would eventually be broken by Randy Orton. Brock unexpectedly asked for a release from his WWE contract, and spent several years in the world of Mixed Martial Arts--which he also dominated, becoming a two time UFC Heavyweight champion.

Lesnar was offered the deal of a lifetime to return to WWE. Now, in spite of having a part time contract, he has dominated the Universal title picture almost since its inception.

Many fans detract from Lesnar based on his part time status, but those fans are wrong. Here are seven reasons why Brock Lesnar is the greatest champion in WWE history.

#1. His God Like Physique.

Brock Lesnar is a mountain of a man who trains to stay in top shape.

First of all, men like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston are all great in ring performers.

But the fact of the matter is, none of them look like a champion. They're in great shape, but they don't look like what you expect from a pro wrestling champion. Their slender builds are more suited to the cruiserweight division than competing for a heavyweight championship.

Brock, on the other hand, looks like a pro wrestler should. He's big, he's muscled, and he doesn't look anything at all like a cook at Waffle House cook.

Brock has the body of a champion, like it or not.

