7 reasons why NXT TakeOver New York will be more entertaining than WrestleMania 35

NXT Takeover New York and WrestleMania 35 take place the same weekend

People who regularly watch WWE have come to something of a consensus. Like climate change, it's an inconvenient truth that cannot be ignored.

NXT is better than Raw or SmackDown Live.

There, it's been said. While some may boil over with a plethora of nerd rage at the statement, you have to look at the intangibles of each property. To do so, we can use a restaurant analogy. McDonald's is at or near the top of total sales worldwide, but on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to customer satisfaction.

In other words, a lot of people eat McDonald's but most of them aren't totally satisfied with the experience. The same thing can be said of Raw, whose ratings are higher than NXT's but is complained about constantly online. By contrast, most of the Internet Wrestling Community have nothing but praise for the NXT brand.

NXT has a lot of the same elements of the 'main' brands of Raw and SmackDown, but the presentation is decidedly old school. NXT shows feel a lot like the NWA before it was taken over by Ted Turner and reformed into WCW, which was meant to be a direct copy of the WWE style.

Matches tend to be longer, storylines unfurl more organically, and the athletes just plain seem to try harder when wrestling on the yellow brand.

With WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, naturally many people are anticipating the biggest show of the year. However, many fans are also thinking that the NXT Takeover is going to be a more entertaining broadcast.

Here are seven reasons why NXT Takeover: New York will be better than WrestleMania 35.

#1 No bloated card like WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is slated to have at least seventeen matches and could have a four hour run time

NXT Takeover's card is not fully realized, but already features all the major titles the brand has to offer. While there will likely be more matches announced for the event, it will be nowhere near how bloated WrestleMania 35 appears to be.

Rumor has it there will be over seventeen matches at this year's mega event. While that will give plenty of room for all of the storylines to be resolved - or more likely, continued - it could also lead to wrestling fan fatigue. After all, seventeen matches are a lot, and wrestling fan fatigue may have contributed to how ill-received Lesnar vs. Reigns was at last year's event.

By contrast, NXT will feature fewer matches which will likely be longer, allowing for more complete storytelling, and avoid fatiguing their fans before the two out of three falls main event.

