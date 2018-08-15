Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Reasons why WWE should bring back King of the Ring.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Aug 2018

Stevve Aust
Steve Austin, 1996 KOR winner with Michael Hayes.

The King of the Ring tournament was once the most prestigious tournament style event the WWE held. It has provided a launching pad for those stars who are ready to move into the main event, given rise to great storylines, and featured some of the most legendary talent to ever lace up a pair of boots. Sadly, there hasn't been a WWE-wide KOR tournament since 2015.

While WWE has toyed with the idea of having a King of the Ring tournament, they seem set on the idea it should feature only their UK stars.

Here are seven reasons the WWE should bring back a company-wide King of the Ring Tournament.

1: Tournaments are big business right now

<p>

Wrestling tournaments used to be more prevalent, but the rise of cable TV and perceived shorter attention spans has led to most US-based companies to abandon them entirely. Only Ring of Honor has a regular tournament, the Top Prospect which is held every year.

WWE should take a look at how much attention, money, and ratings are to be had with the tournament format, like the G1 Climax.


Bret Hart Stone Cold Steve Austin
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
