 7 Released WWE Superstars who recently got married 

WWE has released many stars in recent years, and whilst several have decided to push forward in their careers, others opted to concentrate on their personal life.

While Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux married following their release, the couple has since made their return to the company, but the following list of stars has all tied the knot following their release.

Interestingly, several stars on this list married current superstars or fellow wrestlers they met while in the company.

#7/6. Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder in WWE) was part of the Stamford-based company for more than a decade before he was surprisingly released back in 2020. Cardona's real-life girlfriend Chelsea Green later followed him out the door in April 2021, and the couple has since continued to wrestle on the circuit.

While Green and Cardona have become well-known as a duo, the couple has also taken time out to exchange vows. The couple initially announced their engagement in 2019 and finally tied the knot on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas last year.

Cardona has become a well-known character in IMPACT Wrestling in recent years, he won the Impact Digital Media Championship earlier this year in February 2022. Later went on to lose the title to Rich Swann at an independent event in April 2022.

#5. Gangrel

Gangrel was released from WWE back in January 2007, and the star has since remained a well-known name in the business. Gangrel became iconic as a member of The Brood, and he recently made headlines because many fans believed he was set to return alongside Edge.

Sadly, this wasn't the case, and the former star has instead focused on his personal life and announced that he had tied the knot back in February 2022. Susan Nelson is Gangrel's fourth wife, and the ceremony was attended by many well-known wrestlers, including current AEW Superstar Miro.

#4. Leon Ruff

The most recent marriage came from former WWE Superstar Leon Ruff, who walked down the aisle with referee Aja Smith. The duo were known to be dating throughout their time together and even worked together a few times on NXT.

Ruff was released from the company in August last year, but Aja has remained and has since been promoted to the main roster.

Ruff has since made several appearances for AEW and is currently pushing himself forward outside of WWE.

#3/2. Keith Lee and Mia Yim

Keith Lee and Mia Yim were in a relationship throughout their time in WWE, and it was so well-known that the company put them together as a team several times and called them Yimitless.

The duo were released in November 2021 and have since decided to focus on their lives outside of the ring, with Yim becoming a well-known name on Twitch and the couple finally making the walk down the aisle.

The couple married back in February 2022, and Hall of Famer Mick Foley was the marriage officiant for the ceremony.

Keith Lee is currently performing for AEW, with rumors suggesting that his wife could be set to join him in the near future.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Andrade

Andrade was granted his release from WWE back in March 2020 after the star made it clear that he wanted out, but his relationship with Charlotte Flair continued. The couple were already engaged when Andrade left the company and finally got married back in May 2022.

Flair took leave to tie the knot with her long-time partner and is still yet to make her return. Andrade made the move over to AEW following his release from WWE and has since become one of the company's best-known stars and has been granted the freedom he lacked whilst contracted to Vince McMahon's company.

