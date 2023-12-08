7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Major Premium Live Event, Charlotte Flair interview

WWE Network and Peacock content is constantly being added on-demand. This upcoming weekend will be a bit busier than usual in terms of new programming, but the week leading up to it has been relatively slow.

For example, Monday featured just one upload with a new edition of RAW Talk featuring Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. The same happened on Tuesday with a week-old episode of NXT.

Wednesday saw the usual slight uptick in content thanks to two videos arriving. This includes an episode of RAW from last month and a new episode of The Bump featuring Trick Williams, Jey Uso, and R-Truth. Finally, the latest entry of This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

Seven full-length shows are set to be made available over the course of the weekend. This boost comes largely thanks to a Premium Live Event set to air, but other standard weekly content will also be streamable. What will arrive on-demand?

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend. The analyst and recap show will be available around noon on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The show airs almost every week, with the only exception being on Saturdays with an early morning or afternoon Premium Live Event.

As usual, Megan Morant and Matt Camp will host the program and break down the action from Friday Night SmackDown. This includes the usual bonus of three select interviews spliced in throughout the broadcast.

Last week's episode of the series can be seen on-demand, with the interview portion viewable in the video above. Pretty Deadly were the first to be interviewed, followed by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Lastly, Charlotte Flair spoke about her night and her upcoming bout with Asuka.

#6. NXT Deadline & #5. NXT Deadline Kickoff will air

Expand Tweet

WWE's final Premium Live Event of the year will take place this weekend. NXT Deadline 2023 will air on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 8 PM EST. A one-hour kickoff show is scheduled to begin an hour prior at 7 PM EST.

The show's main event will see Baron Corbin challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Additionally, two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches will be on the card, as will Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee. Lexis King, Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, and others are also scheduled to appear.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will soon become available on WWE Network and Peacock. These additions were first on FOX and Hulu. Due to contractual obligations with the respective networks and services, neither could immediately arrive on-demand.

WWE Main Event from November 23, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, December 9. The opening bout saw Apollo Crews battle NXT's Myles Borne. Meanwhile, Joe Coffey of Gallus took on Von Wagner.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 10, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, December 10. This show featured several shocking betrayals, with Santos Escobar ruthlessly assaulting Rey Mysterio and Asuka joining Damage CTRL.

#2. Another wXw Wrestling show will air

A new wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives on-demand on Saturday, December 9. This show will be Night Two of the World Tag Team Festival which originally took place back on September 23, 2023. The first night was made available on-demand a few weeks ago.

Eight matches are confirmed for the show. This includes several semi-final bouts from the tournament and a few singles matches. Major League Wrestling's Manders and Mance Warner were both in action, as was former WWE star Alexander Wolfe, who now works as Axel Tischer.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker

A new episode of NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will be part of the live feed on Friday, December 8, beginning at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

This edition of the series will feature three big-time matches. The main event will see the duo of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade team up once again to battle Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Myles Borne and Damon Kemp will be ringside.

The other two bouts will also be interesting. Dion Lennox will debut ahead of his NXT appearance in the Men's Breakout Tournament against Brooks Jensen. Additionally, the popular Gigi Dolin will clash with Jaida Parker.

