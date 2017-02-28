7 Sins of The Rock

From refusing to work with Shawn Michaels to brutalising Mick Foley, The Rock has had a pretty dark past.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 20:03 IST

Finally, The Rock has come to our Seven Sins series!

If there was ever a Mount Rushmore featuring the greatest wrestlers of all time, The Rock would certainly be carved in rock, raising his stone-carved eyebrows for all to admire.

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment is not just the most successful movie star in Hollywood at present, he has also been called the sexiest man alive by the People Magazine.

The man has certainly blessed us with some of the most entertaining moments in sports entertainment during his time in the world's best-known sports entertainment company.

What many forget, however, is that he was not a perfect man at all, and we at Sportskeeda are today bringing you some of his darker, more sinful moments.

Presenting the Seven sins of Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

#7 Pride: Taking liberties that other wrestlers simply cannot

The Rock does not listen to anyone at all!

WWE today is not the same as the WWE of the Attitude Era. It’s a corporate giant that abides very strictly to certain guidelines making for scripted promos and well-orchestrated programs. Well, this applies only to the full-time roster, really.

The Rock appeared on Raw last week after the show went off the air, and took certain liberties that he shouldn’t have.

Not only did he call CM Punk on his phone in the middle of a packed arena (a man who’s not on good terms with the company at all), but he also made fun of John Cena, calling him a bad actor at a time when Cena is foraying into the competitive world of Hollywood.

That's not all. He put his fellow Samoan (and his cousin) Roman Reigns under the bus, by indirectly saying that he’ll be backstage booing the man. Imagine if any other wrestler had done this, they would be fired on the spot!

Sadly, none of them are as legendary as this man is, both inside and outside the squared circle.