Max Dupri has officially made his SmackDown debut. The NXT star, previously known as LA Knight, has been having dark segments on recent SmackDown tapings. During those events, he cut promos for the crowd and then served in the role of a manager. Now that role has been realized on television.

As of now, not much is known about his plans in WWE, at least aside from the reveal that his group will be called Maximum Male Models. While he currently doesn't represent any talent on the SmackDown brand, this does provide a potential opportunity for certain superstars as many WWE competitors don't have direction right now. Talent who aren't particularly good speakers, or even debuting wrestlers could really benefit from having an on-screen agent. Who will Dupri represent?

Below are 7 superstars Max Dupri can manage.

#7. Fabian Aichner from NXT

Fabian Aichner with Max Dupri

An outside-the-box choice to be Max's client is Fabian Aichner. The Italian superstar was once a proud member of Imperium. When his partners Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were called up, it gave Aichner nothing to do.

Supposing there aren't plans for him already, a perfect spot for Fabian could be with Max Dupri. Fabian is extremely talented in the ring and absolutely looks like a superstar, but he isn't necessarily the most comfortable speaker. Without the Imperium gimmick, he also doesn't have an obvious role.

Calling the talented Aichner up to join SmackDown as part of Dupri's stable could give the star something high profile to do without being lost in the shuffle on NXT. Plus, his look certainly fits the male model portion of the name "Maximum Male Models".

#6. Jinder Mahal could use a character makeover

Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion, yet he rarely appears on SmackDown television. He had a stable going with Veer Mahaan and Shanky, but Veer was split from the group during the draft. Lately, Shanky and Jinder have shown signs that their pairing may not be around much longer. Mahal just needs something new and fresh.

The Modern Day Maharaja has a tremendous physique and often appears to be very stylish. Aside from needing a change, he would likely fit in with Max Dupri extremely well too. The gimmicks could mix well together while also improving Jinder's current placement on the card. Add in his previous accolades, and it wouldn't take much to make the former WWE Champion a threat to any champion once agan.

#5. MACE & #4. Mansoor have already been linked with Dupri

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 It looks like La Knight is now added Mansoor to the Knight Model Management. #SmackDown It looks like La Knight is now added Mansoor to the Knight Model Management. #SmackDown https://t.co/T3Cay8UTlW

At first, MACE and Mansoor sound like very random options to be Max Dupri's cliental. MACE is a monster of a man who hasn't been on television, while Mansoor is more of a plucky underdog who is occasionally booked for TV.

The two men could be clients of Dupri because they're already affiliated with him off-screen during dark segments. Before the name change and official debut, the former LA Knight was introducing both as being part of his faction to the live audience.

Both superstars have been lost in the shuffle for quite some time, so a new manager would help them tremendously. MACE would presumably have a new name and gimmick assigned to him, unless he kept the current persona and served in the role of a bouncer or bodyguard for the stable. Mansoor likely wouldn't have to change much about himself to fit in, aside from a heel turn.

#3. Angel & #2. Humberto, the Lethal Lovers, could be managed by Max Dupri

The name Maximum Male Models immediately lends itself to Los Lotharios. The Lethal Lovers' gimmick is primarily centered around their looks and charm. Angel and Humberto always pose and flirt with women, and even have a kiss cam. The gimmicks just fit together perfectly.

Beyond the gimmicks matching up, the pairing of Los Lotharios with Max Dupri could mean a lot for the careers of Angel and Humberto. Both have more momentum as a team than they did as solo superstars, but they haven't completely broken out of the pack yet. Having a talker like Dupri combined with their charisma and ring work makes for a winning combination. The gimmicks fit and everybody benefits.

#1. Max Dupri could manage Ridge Holland

Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Making Maximum Male Models cliental handsome, buff superstars may be taking the name too literally. For now, however, it remains possible that this is the theme of the group. If that is indeed the case, Ridge Holland may be the perfect candidate.

The jacked and powerful SmackDown star could potentially be perfect in the role. While he is currently part of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Butch, Ridge and Sheamus have had some issues in the past. If Sheamus and Holland can't remain on the same page, it is very possible Ridge will move on to a new mentor. If Max Dupri were to lure Ridge away from Sheamus, it would also set up an immediate feud and story.

For now, the WWE Universe doesn't know who Max Dupri will represent on SmackDown, but all eyes are on the former LA Knight.

