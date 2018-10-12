×
7 Superstars of Indian origin who are a part of the WWE roster in 2018

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
353   //    12 Oct 2018, 08:11 IST

There are some talented Superstars on the WWE roster who are of Indian origin
India has always been one of the top markets for WWE because of its numerous crazy WWE fans. The company elevated many superstars of Indian descent, like Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali, to high levels to appeal to the Indian fans.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, the experiments always resulted in failure due to the Creative team's lazy booking decisions.

Last year, around this time, Jinder Mahal was the WWE Champion on SmackDown Live, while now he, along with Alicia Fox, are involved in a feud with Finn Balor and Bayley.

Irrespective of how the Indian superstars perform, the WWE Universe of India has always been loyal to the company. Currently, there are seven Indian origin superstars active on the promotion's roster.

Here's a brief introduction of all the seven superstars.

#1 Jinder Mahal

The Modern Day Maharaja was the WWE Champion for the better part of 2017
The most popular name on this list, the former WWE Champion and United States Champion, Jinder Mahal had a memorable stint as the blue brand's top heel last year.

Mahal returned to WWE with an improved physique and better wrestling abilities. His WWE Championship victory was one of the most shocking moments in the history of WWE.

The Modern Day Maharaja defeated the likes of Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and other top Superstars on the SmackDown Live roster during his reign as the world champion.

He lost the title to AJ Styles at a UK Special episode after holding it for nearly six months. He was even successful in capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 after pinning Rusev in a fatal four-way match also involving Randy Orton and Bobby Roode.


However, Mahal has been not been in the main event scene ever since the WWE Creative sent him back to RAW as a part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Currently, the Modern Day Maharaja is involved in a feud with team "B & B" in a story-line related to the Mixed Match Challenge.

