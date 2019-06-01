7 Superstars that can carry WWE to better days

J. Carpenter FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 01 Jun 2019, 22:19 IST

Drew is back, better than ever!

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a shift currently taking place in the foundation of professional wrestling and within that shift brings a season of change. Yes, change is in the air and it comes in the form of the upstart wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling.

AEW recently pulled off an electric pay-per-view event at the sold-out MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. This event sent shockwaves all throughout the entire wrestling world, which have been felt by everyone, including the big boys at WWE. For quite some time now, fans have been screaming for WWE officials to make some changes, specifically with the creative process. Now that AEW has proven to be legit and a potential programming alternative in the near future, once the promotions make their network television debut.

Some fans have suggested that WWE is currently losing their best superstars, with more waiting for their respective contracts to expire so they can move on as well. Personally, I'm not buying it. While I am a huge fan of what Cody, The Young Bucks, and AEW have done thus far, I still believe WWE is the cream of the crop, with the very best performers on the planet happily under contract.

When you take look at the current state of the WWE main roster, who are some of the active Superstars who could potentially load the company on their shoulders and carry it to a better place, creatively? I have thought about this for a long time now and have come up with seven current WWE Superstars who are capable of carrying the company to better days.

#7 Big E

It's time for Big E to look out for himself again.

When Big E was signed by the WWE in late-2009, there was a lot of comparisons to Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Like Henry, Big E had a successuccessful lifting career prior to ever setting foot into a wrestling ring. While Big E was brand new to the wrestling industry, he possessed all the natural presence and athleticism necessary to give him the best opportunity at a successful WWE career.

When Big E made his main roster debut, he made his mark as a monstrous heel by attacking John Cena and aligning forces with Dolph Ziggler and crazy little AJ Lee. During this angle, Big E came across as a relentless, unbeatable villain, which was a role he worked perfectly. But as we now know, things would take an incredible turn for Big E and his career was sent from one extreme to another.

When Big E teamed up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to form The New Day, there were plenty of doubters concerning this "hokey" new faction. Fortunately for these three Superstars, this stable would take off and become one of the best trios to ever grace a WWE ring.

The New Day has seen a plethora of unbelievable success. With that said, there's not much left for them to accomplish. Maybe that's why there have been rumors of Big E turning on his brothers and reverting back to being the monstrous heel he once was. If that is the case, this man has enough power, skill, and presence to completely change the face of the main roster as we know it.

