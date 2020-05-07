Several former WWE Superstars managed to make it big elsewhere

Over the years, we have seen wrestlers start off from independent promotions and work their way up to try and make it to WWE.

While some of them started early and were able to get a contract with the company soon, namely Randy Orton, Tyler Bate, and Rhea Ripley, others have had to wait for a long time. Seasoned Superstars like AJ Styles, Sting, and Shinsuke Nakamura had to wait years before they signed with WWE.

On the other hand, several promising wrestlers didn't get the long rope and had rather short careers with WWE before they moved on.

In this article, we will look at the 7 Superstars who had rather short careers with the company, and what they are doing today.

#7 Gunner Scott

Gunner could have had a much better run in the company

Gunner Scott made his initial appearance in WWE around 2001, after which he competed in a few matches in 2002-2003 under the ring name Vinnie Valentino and Slater Vain.

He later signed a contract with the company in 2004 and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) under his actual name Brent Albright.

He had a good career in OVW where he became OVW's first Triple Crown Champion, and even won the OVW Southern Tag Team Champion with Chris Masters. He also had a lengthy feud with CM Punk in OVW.

Under the ring name Gunner Scott, he moved to SmackDown where he made a strong start. He got some big matches and even defeated Booker T soon after his debut.

At one point, Gunner was teamed up with Chris Benoit to take on Booker T and Finlay, and later, he teamed up with Matt Hardy to take on Finlay and William Regal.

However, the company decided to pull the plug on the Superstar prematurely and he was sent back to OVW after he lost a match against Mr. Kenney in June 2006. After the match, he was attacked by The Great Khali, who laid out the Superstar and stuffed him into a body bag.

Gunner's return to OVW went uneventful, and he was eventually released from his contract in October 2006.

Gunner then signed with Ring of Honor (ROH) and competed there for two years before moving on to National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) for a few years. He decided to hang up his boots in 2011.