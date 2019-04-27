WWE Money in the Bank: 7 Superstars who should be in the Men's MITB Ladder Match

Braun Strowman will definitely be a favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank

In the aftermath to WrestleMania 35 and the WWE Superstar Shake-up, this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now surely one of the highly awaited events of the year. Considering that the likes of Becky Lynch, who will be defending both her titles on the show, and Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against AJ Styles, MITB is now well and truly a must-see pay-per-view.

However, one another thing that the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is known for is certainly the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. This year's MITB participants are yet to be announced; however, this Monday on Raw, former Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss will confirm the names of the Superstars who will compete in this grueling ladder match.

With the Superstar Shake-Up occurring over the courses of the past two weeks, both Raw and SmackDown Live now have plenty of fresh faces on their present rosters and therefore, WWE now has plenty of names to choose from in order to build their 7-man Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

That being said, in this article I'm going to rank 7 superstars who I feel deserve a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

#7 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is the latest superstar to win the MITB briefcase

Braun Strowman is a former Money in the Bank winner, matter of fact, 'The Monster Among Men' is rather the latest winner of the prestigious briefcase. However, the former Raw Tag Team Champion did fail to win the Universal Championship after having cashed in his briefcase in a singles match against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia last year.

Nevertheless, considering the amount of punishment Strowman is able to hand out and the amount of destruction Strowman could end up causing, having him in the MITB ladder match shouldn't come in as a surprise.

Rather, I'd say having a monster like him in a match like this would be absolutely amazing!

