WWE Rumours: Participants for Men's Money In The Ladder match revealed (spoiler)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
342   //    27 Apr 2019, 09:01 IST

Who will take part in the men's MITB ladder match?
Who will take part in the men's MITB ladder match?

What's the story?

The next WWE PPV waiting for us is May's Money In The Bank PPV. We were supposed to learn the participants for the Men's and Women's MITB ladder matches on the next episode of RAW.

But a local ad has possibly revealed who will compete for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

In case you didn't know...

The Money In The Bank PPV is the most awaited show of the year outside of the big 4. Last year's matches saw Braun Strowman win the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match while Alexa Bliss won the Women's match.

Alexa Bliss successfully cashed in her MITB contract later on the same night and pinned Nia Jax for the title after her title match against Ronda Rousey. As for Braun Strowman, he failed to cash in on his contract when he tried to take out Brock Lesnar.

A report that came out earlier this week stated that WWE creative wanted the winner of this year's Money In The Bank ladder match to given a big push seeing as though the feeling backstage was that the last two men's winners - Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman - were wasted with failed cash-ins.

ALSO READ: 3 Times WWE proved that Brock Lesnar can get away with breaking rules

The heart of the matter

The participants in the men's and women's ladder matches were set to be announced on RAW this Monday but the entrants in the men's match has been spoiled thanks to a local advertisement.

The ad shows that seven Superstars will be taking part in the men's MITB match -Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan.

You can check out the aforementioned ad ahead of Money In The Bank below:

The participants in the men's MITB ladder match
The participants in the men's MITB ladder match

What's next?

The participants for the men's MITB ladder match will officially take place on RAW. The Money In The Bank PPV will take place on May 19th.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Rey Mysterio
