3 Times WWE proved that Brock Lesnar can get away with breaking rules

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
550   //    26 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST

Brock Lesnar


Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most talented athletes to step foot inside a wrestling ring. Not only that, Brock has proved that he's a legitimate badass after his success in the UFC. One thing Brock Lesnar is arguably even better at is Brock the businessman.

Since Lesnar's returned to the WWE, he's had some really sweet deals. He works limited dates, barely any Live Events, and even when he does wrestle, his matches never really go long. On top of this, Lesnar is one of the, if not the highest paid Superstars on the WWE roster.

It's clear that Vince McMahon sees Lesnar as an essential part of the WWE, a part of it being Lesnar's drawing power and the other part probably being McMahon realizing that he must keep Lesnar away from rival promotions.

Over the years, including during his first run in WWE, Lesnar has often broken WWE rules for which many other stars would have been fired for.

ALSO READ: What happened with Dean Ambrose after The Shield's final chapter went off air

#3 Getting on Undertaker's bad side

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

This isn't officially a rule but everyone knows that The Undertaker holds a lot of sway bakstage. Taker was famously not happy with CM Punk being WWE Champion becuase he didn't believe that Punk represented WWE in the right way.

As for Lesnar and Taker's relationship, it did not get off to a good start. After Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship from The Rock in 2002, his first real challenger was none other than The Deadman. Lesnar went over The Deadman and was later supposed to do another series of rematches with Undertaker in 2004. However, Brock Lesnar ended up quitting the WWE soon after and this led to real life heat between the two.

However, this didn't hurt Lesnar's position in WWE at all after his return and he and Taker put their differences aside, with the Deadman even allowing Brock to break the streak.

Tags:
Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
